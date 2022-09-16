ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Service in Watkinsville to honor veterans who died with no one to claim their remains

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139meh_0hy1Yc1g00

Eight military veterans from the Athens area who died within the past 27 years without anyone to claim their remains will be honored Monday at a memorial service in Watkinsville.

The most recent death was that of 68-year-old Charlie Alvin Thomas, who died in July at his Athens home. He was found on the floor after his neighbor, Billy Hughes, came over to take him grocery shopping at Walmart.

Thomas had no transportation as he had a brain aneurysm that made driving potentially dangerous for himself and others.

“He was a good man. He didn’t cuss. He didn’t drink. He didn’t smoke. He was a good neighbor,” Hughes said.

The memorial service for Thomas and the seven others takes place at 2 p.m. Monday at Lord & Stephens West Chapel, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road. The public is invited.

The next day a service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, for a graveside service with full military honors.

Photos: Memorial Day ceremony at Oconee Veterans Park

Funeral home owner Tom Lord said the idea for a military funeral for the unclaimed remains of these veterans was initiated by funeral director Whitney Burkhalter.

“Every funeral home I know of has unclaimed remains for people who were cremated,” Burkhalter said in a recent interview. “People never picked them up or they were coroner cases and they didn’t have family when they passed away.”

Burkhalter, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said she has a friend in another DAR chapter that attended a memorial service at the military cemetery in Canton that was sponsored by the Missing in America Project, a non-profit organization that assists with hosting services for the unclaimed remains of veterans.

“She knew this was relevant to my interests and sent me a flier,” Burkhalter recalled.

“I had never heard of anything like that and never thought about it, but this is a great idea,” she said.

She believed that some of the unclaimed remains the funeral home retained over the years must have some military veterans that would qualify for a funeral under the program.

She began researching.

“We had so many more than I anticipated,” she said. Burkhalter even located a husband and wife who were veterans.

“The fact that both of them were veterans was special to me,” she said about the couple, who had a daughter, who had passed away leaving no other close family.

Those who will be honored at the memorial service, according to information compiled by Burkhalter, are:

  • Sgt. Edward Charles Munie, 85, of Athens died Sept. 6, 1995. Born in Belleville, Ill., he served with the U.S. Army from 1941-43. He later worked as a steam fitter in the construction industry. His wife, Cpl. Edith Allen Marsh Munie, 80, died Feb. 14, 1996. She served with the U.S. Marine Corp from 1943-45 as a calculating machine operator working on inventories and payrolls. The couple later moved to Athens to be near their daughter, who has also died.
  • Sgt. Ronald Gary Pierce, 54, of Jefferson, died Aug. 13, 2000. He was born in Atlanta and enlisted with the Army in 1964 serving in Vietnam and earning the Army Expert Marksmanship Badge. He worked to overcome addiction and homelessness and died at the Potter’s House in Jefferson.
  • Private Thomas James Barnes, 77, of Winterville, died Oct. 3, 2004. He served with the U.S. Army on stateside assignments during World War II. He lived in Chicago and later moved to Georgia.
  • Private William Lawrence Trawick, 72, of Hull, died Jan. 12, 2010. Born in Pontiac, Mich., he served with the U.S. Army from 1955-57. He later worked for General Motors. He had children and grandchildren, but none of whom the funeral home has been able to locate.
  • Private James Norman Griffin, 84, of Bogart, died Nov. 24, 2011. Born in Adel, he served with the U.S. Army from 1945-46. He worked as a ceramic tile contractor.
  • Specialist 4 William Jack Radder, 71, of Winterville died Aug. 22, 2013. Born in St. Louis, Mo., he served with the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1966-67. He died at home with no known family and his cremation was authorized by a coroner in Oglethorpe County.
  • Specialist 4 Charlie Alvin Thomas, 68, died July 23, 2020. He served with the U.S. Army from 1973-75 and was a medical assistant stationed in Hawaii. He once worked as a cook. He was divorced and lived quietly at his home in Athens in his later years.

In her notes on Thomas, Buckhalter wrote “Charlie died at home without any family. He probably did not arrange for a funeral service because he didn’t think anyone would come.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

UGA makes plans for the return of Winter Wonderlights

For the second year, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia will transform into a sparkling winter wonderland of lights. Winter WonderLights, presented by the UGA Office of the President, takes visitors along a trail of sparkling animals, including a couple of new ones, a Garden of Delights, a Cone Tree Plaza, and a re-envisioned Candy Cane Lane, among other magical features.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

September 19, 2022: Abrams attacks Kemp in Athens speech

Athenians packed College Square on Saturday to hear Stacey Abrams give a fiery speech for the United Campus Workers of Georgia. Breaches of voting machine data continue to raise concerns for upcoming midterms. Testing of voting equipment has begun in Georgia. And in sports, the Georgia Bulldogs remain on top...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Government
City
Bogart, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
City
Winterville, GA
City
Canton, GA
City
Adel, GA
City
Watkinsville, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
State
Hawaii State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

'All clear' after bomb threat on Emory's Oxford campus

OXFORD, Ga. — Officials were looking into a bomb threat on the Oxford campus of Emory University, they said Sunday. By around 12:10 p.m., the all clear was given after "no device was found." As a precaution, they said on social media, Jolley Residential Center buildings were evacuated. They...
OXFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Man from Cumming killed in multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400

A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County Friday evening led to the death of a man from Cumming, and left several others with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officers and the Forsyth County Fire Department were dispatched...
CUMMING, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Hughes
Person
Bogart
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Weekend rallies for Abrams in Athens, Kemp and Walker in Hartwell

Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams, now 50 days away from election day, made a weekend campaign stop in downtown Athens, a rally with campus labor leaders at UGA. Abrams is looking to unseat Athens Republican Brian Kemp, who won the Governor’s Mansion by defeating Abrams four years ago.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Stacey Abrams speaks at UCWGA labor rally

The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event. “Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Veteran#Festival#Homelessness#Thomas James
Michelle Hall

Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier

(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Q&A: Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart talks expanding

Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Walmart
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Athens Pride and Queer Collective hosts Athens Pride Fest 2022

“The first pride was a riot,” according to Cameron Harrelson. On Saturday night, thousands of people gathered together to celebrate love and acceptance that those at the first pride event fought for. Cheers from the stage at APQC’s annual Pride Fest echoed through Terrapin Beer Co.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

5 things you may have missed this week

Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank. On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session. Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
ATHENS, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy