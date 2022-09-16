ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix's Narco-Saints may face legal action over its portrayal of Suriname

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T10Du_0hy1YVnT00

New Netflix series Narco-Saints has sparked concerns over its portrayal of South American country Suriname, prompting the South Korean embassy to issue a safety warning and the government to threaten the streamer with legal action.

Directed by Yoon Jong-bin, the show, which has proved popular since its premiere on September 9 , is loosely based on real-life events from the early 2000s. It centers on Kang In-gu (Ha Jung-woo), an ordinary businessman who agrees to take part in a secret mission orchestrated by the National Intelligence Service (NIS). His task? To catch Jeon Yo-hwan (Hwang Jung-min), the Korean drug lord who has taken control of Suriname.

"Suriname no longer has the image that emerges in the series or no longer participates in these kinds of practices," Suriname's foreign minister Albert Ramdin said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter ), arguing that the show's depiction of "crime and cross-border activities" was outdated. "It's creating a negative perception. The whole world sees these things, so this is not good," he continued, revealing that the government is considering filing a lawsuit against Narco-Saints' producers and lodge a diplomatic protest with South Korea's government.

According to Reuters, the South Korean embassy in Venezuela, which also oversees relations with Suriname, told Korean residents in the region to be extra careful in the coming weeks. "We assume Korean residents in Suriname must be greatly concerned due to the airing of the drama Narcos-Saints," the warning reads. "Your safety is our greatest concern, and therefore the embassy will do its best to ensure your safety."

Narco-Saints is available to stream now. If you've already binged it or crime thrillers just aren't your thing, then check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Embassy urges Korean residents in Suriname to “pay attention to your safety” amid ‘Narco-Saints’ controversy

A safety notice has been issued to Koreans residing in Suriname amid controversy over Netflix’s series, Narco-Saints, which is set in Suriname. In a statement issued on Tuesday (September 13), the Korean embassy in Venezuela – which also oversees relations with Suriname – advised Koreans residing in the South American country to pay attention to their safety.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’

China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
CHINA
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hwang Jung Min
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.The earthquake hit Taiwan less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern city of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.Sharing the first visuals of damage from the earthquake, Taiwanese broadcasters said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.It...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South American#South Korean#Narco Saints#Reuters
Daily Mail

NYC is the richest city on the planet with 59 billionaires and a staggering 345,600 millionaires: US captures half of the Top 10 list while longtime wealth leader London ranks fourth

New York has been named the wealthiest city on the planet, boasting 59 billionaires and 345,600 millionaires, including 737 people with a net worth of more than $100 million. That's according to a new report ranking the 20 richest cities in the world from consultancy Henley & Partners, which advises the ultra-wealthy on citizenship and residency issues.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
rigzone.com

Russia Could Find New Markets for Half the Oil Shunned by the EU

Russia's oil industry, which accounts for roughly 10 percent of the global production and is a key source of revenue for the Kremlin, already faces significant sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. — Russia could find new markets for about half of the crude exports that will be banned by the European Union from December, according to energy-data firm Kpler.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

The number of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon so far this year has already surpassed that for all of 2021, according to official figures released Monday that triggered new alarm for the world's biggest rainforest. According to INPE figures, there have been multiple days that surpassed the so-called "Day of Fire" on August 10, 2019, when farmers launched a coordinated plan to burn huge amounts of felled rainforest in the northern state of Para.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Netherlands lifts travel ban on unvaccinated British visitors, while Hong Kong may ease Covid rules

The Netherlands has become the last major western European nation to lift its ban on British travellers not regarded as fully vaccinated against Covid.Until this weekend, visitors from outside the EU were only allowed to travel to Amsterdam and the rest of the country if they had completed a course of jabs in the past 270 days, or had subsequently received a booster at any time.But the government suddenly dropped the requirement, citing “the current epidemiological situation in the Netherlands”.A statement from the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport said: “The Dutch government has decided to lift the EU entry...
TRAVEL
nationalinterest.org

Facing Global Threats, Japan and the U.S. Reaffirm Alliance

Russian adventurism and Chinese revanchism are tightening alliances around the globe. U.S. secretary of defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada met at the Pentagon to reaffirm both countries’ commitment to defend the U.S.-Japanese Alliance. In a joint statement, Austin explained that the alliance...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Boon or Threat? Mexico City Wrestles With Influx of Remote U.S. Workers

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - In a trendy part of Mexico City, in a park surrounded by hipster coffeeshops and restaurants, stands a figure dressed in white with hands in prayer like a Catholic statuette: the so-called patron saint against gentrification. Sandra Valenzuela, a Mexican activist, created the statue to rally...
POLITICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy