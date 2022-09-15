Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released an advertisement titled "Results," which has received criticism over the appearance of Pastor Larry Jinks of the First Baptist Church of St. James City, Florida. In the advertisement, Jinks praises DeSantis for protecting the right of religious congregation, but Jinks’ appearance in the advertisements has drawn controversy over the anti-semitic views that he’s shared in the past.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO