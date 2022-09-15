Read full article on original website
Crist Urges DeSantis to Apologize Over Anti-Semitic ad
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released an advertisement titled "Results," which has received criticism over the appearance of Pastor Larry Jinks of the First Baptist Church of St. James City, Florida. In the advertisement, Jinks praises DeSantis for protecting the right of religious congregation, but Jinks’ appearance in the advertisements has drawn controversy over the anti-semitic views that he’s shared in the past.
DeSantis Opponent Charlie Crist Loaded up With 'Special Interest' Cash
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Charlie Crist and his running mate, Karla Hernandez-Mats, are campaigning on the narrative that they haven’t been “bought by special interests,” but that assertion appears to be far from the truth. As energy prices in Florida skyrocket, Crist and Hernandez-Mats have criticized Gov....
Vicki Lopez Endorsed by Coral Gables Mayor Lago
Vicki Lopez (R-113) is steamrolling for the Florida state House in South Florida and has acquired key endorsements since winning the Republican primary. Just this week, Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago (R-FL) endorsed the up-and-coming Republican nominee. Amid the primaries, Lopez displayed serious potential after raising over $150,000 for her...
DeSantis Breaks Fundraising Record While Crist Raises $20 Million in Just Over one Month
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis broke the national fundraising record this Friday, September 16th. A study by Open Secrets research group revealed the accomplishment. Governor DeSantis’ campaign has raised $177.4 million thus far, surpassing previous record-holder and ex-California Gubernatorial Candidate Meg Whitman. See Open Secrets’ study breakdown below:. As...
