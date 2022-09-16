ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Panhandle Post

Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors accepting deer donations

Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations around the state. The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Norfolk – R&M Meats; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Franklin – Franklin Locker; Ulysses – The Butchery; and Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts selects interim Nebraska prisons director

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Ricketts said in a news release that Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska libraries report 1,381,624 minutes of reading in Summer 2022

Since mid-May, more than 100 Nebraska libraries have been carrying out summer reading programs that have allowed patrons of all ages to log their reading progress. The Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Regional Library Systems have worked to engage more than 100 libraries in summer reading programs through an innovative reading app called Reader Zone. These programs consist of participants of all ages with the majority being kindergarten through 6th grade.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Break
Politics
Panhandle Post

Wright falls short of requirements for Neb. governor’s ballot

OMAHA — Nebraska voters will see three names on the November ballot for governor, not four, barring a last-minute legal challenge. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright of Ewing, a conservative who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
TEXAS STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

