Sandhills reservoir declared an ‘international dark sky park’
LINCOLN — There are benefits to being in the middle of nowhere. Just recently, Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, in the middle of the Sandhills, was certified as an “International Dark Sky Park.”. The reservoir, about 26 miles southwest of Valentine, has hosted an annual “Nebraska Star Party”...
Williams Gap WMA closed for Panhandle wildfire
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has temporarily closed Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area in Banner County as ground and aerial crews battle a wildfire on the property and the vicinity. Hunter Baillie, a wildlife manager for Game and Parks’ northwest district, said several hundred acres of the wildlife area...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Neb. businesses report great difficulty in hiring, getting applicants
LINCOLN — How hard is it for Nebraska companies to find workers?. Real hard, according to recent state labor report. In surveys of businesses in the Omaha area and northeast and southeast Nebraska, up to 94% of businesses responding to a “labor availability” survey said they had hiring difficulties.
Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors accepting deer donations
Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations around the state. The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Norfolk – R&M Meats; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Franklin – Franklin Locker; Ulysses – The Butchery; and Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker.
Ricketts to host 'Broadband, Water' Town Halls in Alliance, Ogallala
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
Elk bugling programs, cave tours offered this fall at Wind Cave NP
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, SD – Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be leading programs through early October listening for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk. The elk’s high-pitched whistle heralds the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season. Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers...
Analysis: $15 an hour minimum could help 150,000 Nebraskans
LINCOLN — Nebraskans, if they vote this November to increase the minimum wage, would help families with children and narrow wage gaps, Raise the Wage Nebraska said this week. The group shared an Economic Policy Institute analysis from 2019 indicating that increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour...
Ricketts selects interim Nebraska prisons director
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Ricketts said in a news release that Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department...
Chinese tech could put Offutt, Nebraska missile silos at risk
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — More than 10,000 military members and civilians working at Offutt Air Force Base could be at risk of having cell phone calls, texts and data seen by the Chinese government because at least one cellular service provider installed Chinese equipment on nearby towers. The U.S. Commerce...
Nebraska libraries report 1,381,624 minutes of reading in Summer 2022
Since mid-May, more than 100 Nebraska libraries have been carrying out summer reading programs that have allowed patrons of all ages to log their reading progress. The Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Regional Library Systems have worked to engage more than 100 libraries in summer reading programs through an innovative reading app called Reader Zone. These programs consist of participants of all ages with the majority being kindergarten through 6th grade.
Nebraska sheriff: Jail changes made since ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said Wednesday that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and...
Wright falls short of requirements for Neb. governor’s ballot
OMAHA — Nebraska voters will see three names on the November ballot for governor, not four, barring a last-minute legal challenge. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright of Ewing, a conservative who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Malcolm X edges NU educator for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — Applause broke out, and some tears were even shed Monday, as Malcolm X was voted in as the next inductee to the Nebraska Hall of Fame. It was the third time the civil rights leader — who was born in Omaha — had been nominated, and he was inducted on a 4-3 vote.
