27 First News
Jacquelyn M. “Jackie” DeFrank, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie M. DeFrank, 72, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born December 1, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Betty (O’Neill) Kimmel. A graduate of Jackson-Milton, she enjoyed a successful career in the...
27 First News
John Michael Hynes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Hynes, Sr., 79, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. John, affectionately known as Mike, was born December 6, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
27 First News
Jovan Vuckovic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jovan Vuckovic, 63, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a fatal hit-and-run on Indianola Avenue in Youngstown. Jovan was born October 2, 1958, In Gorni Skrad, Yugoslavia, son to parents Mileta Vuckovic and Desanki Tomich Vuckovic. Jovan came to the United States at the...
27 First News
Alden Gary Young, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022. The family will receive...
27 First News
Amy Lou Mackey, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Lou Cramer Mackey, 71, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022, surrounded by her family following a year long illness. Amy Lou was born June 16, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry Cramer and Dorothy Buhjer...
27 First News
Martin F. Waite, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin F. Waite, 82, died Sunday September 18, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1940 in Wheatland, Pennsylvania a son of Stanley J. and Grace Papp Waite and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Waite, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic...
27 First News
Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, age 73, previously of Andover, Ohio, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Warren, Ohio. She was born on April 16, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Millard Wilmer Mead and Janet Wilma (Hummell) Mead. Jacque was a 1967...
27 First News
Richard “Dick” John Halt, III, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” John Halt, III, 84, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, surrounded by the love of his family. Richard, affectionately known by family and friends as “Dick” and “Birddog,” was born November 15,...
27 First News
Anthony J. Marando, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Marando, Jr., 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after an extended illness. He was born September 19, 1935, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mittiga) Marando.
27 First News
Garry James Jenkins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry James Jenkins, 78 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Elburn A. and Dolores E. (Scott) Jenkins. Garry earned his Bachelor of Arts...
27 First News
William J. Stratton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Stratton, “Bill”, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Satuday, September 17. He was born in Salem on May 11, 1951 to parents William and Matilda (Krizay) Stratton. Bill enjoyed going fishing, hunting and being...
27 First News
Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home with her loving family around her. Rebecca was born on September 27, 1939 in Dayton, Virginia, a daughter of Lester and Margaret (Beery) Lehman. She was...
27 First News
Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., 81 of Mineral Ridge, passed away early Friday morning, September 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born July 1, 1941 in Warren, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Lelia (Boyd) Connelly, Sr. and was a...
27 First News
Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda. Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the...
27 First News
Ronald Lambert, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lambert, 64, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hospice House. He was born December 16, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Orville and Doris (Cook) Lambert. He married the former Kim Dunbar on October 29, 1976. Ronald...
27 First News
Darryl Flanagan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Flanagan, 61, of 3303 Dunstan Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:13 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born March 10, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard and Naomi E. Witherspoon Flanagan, Jr.
27 First News
Angela Waschak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Waschak, 92, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022, at Park Vista Retirement Community. Angela was born September 11, 1930, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucile (Fioravante) Pilolli and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from East...
27 First News
Jack Gysegem, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health. Jack was born January 31,...
27 First News
Martha Jane Knapp, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (King) Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Antonine Village in the company of her family. Jane was born on February 1, 1945, in North Jackson, Ohio, the first child of Daniel Eli and Shirley Jean (Davis)...
27 First News
Helen J. Tincher, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident. Helen was a longtime member of Evangel...
