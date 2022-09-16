Read full article on original website
Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
Ja'Marr Chase Calls for Changes on Offense After Bengals' Loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX — The Bengals lost to the Cowboys 20-17 on Sunday. They're 0-2 and have struggled on offense in each of their losses. Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 54 yards, but was clearly frustrated after the game. "Gotta take some shots. I don’t think we took any...
Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break 'ManningCast Curse'
The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process. Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”
Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints
Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
Report: NFL looking at possible involvement of Bruce Arians during Bucs-Saints brawl
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday. One of, if not the biggest story coming out of the game, however, was the on-field brawl between Bucs star wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter.
Is Deion Sanders a top candidate for ASU head coaching job?
An interim coaching plan hasn't been revealed to the public yet, but there appears to be a long list of candidates to replace Herm Edwards at Arizona State -- and Deion Sanders looks to be one of them. The NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State coach has been...
Bucs' Mike Evans: Saints' Marshon Lattimore got 'too emotional' leading to on-field brawl
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the New Orleans Saints, and to no one's surprise, things got heated between the two NFC South rivals. With both teams tied 3-3 early in the fourth quarter, tempers flared between old pals, Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs' wideout Mike Evans. After...
Running back Nick Chubb made costly decision in Browns’ collapse
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb inadvertently hurt his team badly late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s collapse against the New York Jets. With the Browns up 24-17 and 2:02 left in the fourth quarter, Chubb took a carry for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two scores. The Browns missed the extra point, leaving the score at 30-17, but it certainly appeared to have put the game out of reach for the Jets.
Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'
Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
Sportsbooks split on college football title favorite
Georgia flexed at South Carolina on Saturday and the No. 1 Bulldogs are viewed as the national title favorites at DraftKings and FanDuel. The Bulldogs offered their latest exhibit in domination by going ahead 48-0 in Columbia, S.C., before the Gamecocks found the endzone late in the fourth quarter. At...
Police investigating allegation that fan struck Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the heroes of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, as he helped his team erase a 20-0 deficit en route to earning a thrilling 29-23 overtime win at the Las Vegas Raiders to improve to 1-1 on the young campaign. It...
Predicting the Cowboys Record During Dak’s Absence
For any NFL fan, the sight of seeing your franchise quarterback go down with an injury is horrible. So, when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury last week, I was like any fan—and felt the season was over. But I'm here today to provide some...
Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook PA: Wager Up to $1250 on Eagles vs. Vikings
If you're a Pennsylvania sports bettor and you haven’t taken advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code before, there's no better time than tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. As the final game of a doubleheader of NFL action, this is the perfect opportunity for you to bet big, safe in the knowledge that you get your money back if your first wager loses.
Kyle Shanahan shows frustration over questions about Trey Lance injury
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was clearly unhappy with questions over the play that quarterback Trey Lance was injured on during Sunday’s game. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on what appeared to be a designed run up the middle. After the game, Shanahan was asked about the play call and whether it factored into the injury, and he bristled at the suggestion.
Commanders' Darrick Forrest: Lions 'knew exactly' what defense was doing in first half
The Washington Commanders have a forgettable first half in all three phases of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The sluggish start resulted in the Commanders falling into a 22-0 hole by halftime. Washington was outgained 250 to 90 in yards in the first half. Detroit had 141 passing...
Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle make history in comeback win
Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came together to make history Sunday, becoming the first pair of teammates in the Super Bowl era to each post 170+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in the same game. In only his second game with the Dolphins, Hill erupted for 190 yards and...
