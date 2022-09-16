ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Steelers Rivalry vs. Patriots has 3 Suspicious Details that Warrant an Asterisk

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are two of the most successful NFL franchises of the millennium, with the Patriots getting the better of the Steelers more often than not. These outcomes would be enough to lead Steeler Nation to despise and loathe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, but when one considers just how loaded with asterisks the Patriots’ victories truly are, one realizes that the Patriots had no business attaining their successes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants' Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break 'ManningCast Curse'

The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process. Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints

Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Running back Nick Chubb made costly decision in Browns’ collapse

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb inadvertently hurt his team badly late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s collapse against the New York Jets. With the Browns up 24-17 and 2:02 left in the fourth quarter, Chubb took a carry for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to two scores. The Browns missed the extra point, leaving the score at 30-17, but it certainly appeared to have put the game out of reach for the Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former 49ers LT Joe Staley on Russell Wilson: 'I hate Russ'

Nearly 1,000 days removed from his final game in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley still apparently wants to keep the rivalry alive with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sportsbooks split on college football title favorite

Georgia flexed at South Carolina on Saturday and the No. 1 Bulldogs are viewed as the national title favorites at DraftKings and FanDuel. The Bulldogs offered their latest exhibit in domination by going ahead 48-0 in Columbia, S.C., before the Gamecocks found the endzone late in the fourth quarter. At...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Predicting the Cowboys Record During Dak’s Absence

For any NFL fan, the sight of seeing your franchise quarterback go down with an injury is horrible. So, when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury last week, I was like any fan—and felt the season was over. But I'm here today to provide some...
NFL
Yardbarker

Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Absolutely Consider Firing OC Matt Canada After Week 2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Matt Canada to be the team’s offensive coordinator after the 2020 season and it was originally thought to be an exciting move. Many of those high hopes have faded throughout the last year or so as the offense has performed extremely poorly on a consistent basis. The offensive line play is one of the biggest reasons for the lack of success, along with some other factors, but the play calling and overall predictability of the Steelers’ offensive unit has been hard to watch. The organization is not known for firing coaches during the regular season, but it may be time to break that trend and move on from Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Caesars Sportsbook PA: Wager Up to $1250 on Eagles vs. Vikings

If you're a Pennsylvania sports bettor and you haven’t taken advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code before, there's no better time than tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. As the final game of a doubleheader of NFL action, this is the perfect opportunity for you to bet big, safe in the knowledge that you get your money back if your first wager loses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan shows frustration over questions about Trey Lance injury

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was clearly unhappy with questions over the play that quarterback Trey Lance was injured on during Sunday’s game. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on what appeared to be a designed run up the middle. After the game, Shanahan was asked about the play call and whether it factored into the injury, and he bristled at the suggestion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Falcons HC Arthur Smith has testy response to Kyle Pitts question

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had a testy response Sunday to a question he received about Kyle Pitts. Smith’s Falcons lost 31-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 0-2. Pitts, who was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, had 2 catches for 19 yards for the second straight week. He was only targeted three times in the game.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle make history in comeback win

Dolphins receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle came together to make history Sunday, becoming the first pair of teammates in the Super Bowl era to each post 170+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in the same game. In only his second game with the Dolphins, Hill erupted for 190 yards and...
NFL

