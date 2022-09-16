Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
NDSU launches technology training initiative to expand career pathways and meet workforce needs
North Dakota State University is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help meet the workforce needs of the state.
Times-Online
Tyler Grauer - RedHawks
FARGO, N.D. – The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHa…
Comments / 0