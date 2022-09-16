ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
TheConversationCanada

A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future

The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit

It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

Feds Raid Oil & Gas Polluter's Offices

It often seems like polluters don’t get nearly enough attention and punishment from the government—but authorities cracked down on one oil and gas producer that had been shirking its cleanup duties this week in the unusual move of raiding its offices. Agents from the U.S. Department of Interior...
LAFAYETTE, LA
FOXBusiness

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
MONTANA STATE
rigzone.com

Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says

A House congressional committee said that the public promises made by Big Oil companies to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. — A House congressional committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc, and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rigzone.com

ADNOC Refining Completing Phase 1 Of Waste Heat Recovery Project

ADNOC Refining is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. — ADNOC Refining, a joint venture company between ADNOC, Eni, and OMV, is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Oil Production Capacity

The United Arab Emirates has accelerated a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Fossil fuel reserves contain 3.5 tn tonnes of CO2: database

Burning the world's remaining fossil fuel reserves would unleash 3.5 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions -- seven times the remaining carbon budget to cap global heating at 1.5C -- according to the first public inventory of hydrocarbons released Monday. All told, the remaining fossil fuel reserves contain seven times the emissions of the carbon budget for 1.5C. "We have very little time to address the remaining carbon budget, said Rebecca Byrnes, deputy Director of Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, who helped compile the registry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

TotalEnergies Reaches FID For Gas Project Off Tierra Del Fuego

TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development off Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina. — French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development, located 40 miles off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

First public global database of fossil fuels launches

A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries. That covers 75% of global reserves, production and emissions, and is available for public use, a first for a collection of this size. Until now there has been private data available for purchase, and analysis of the world's fossil fuel usage and reserves. The International Energy Agency also maintains public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production increases

West Virginia coal production increased from the previous week by +0.9%. Production in the state’s NAPP region increased +2% and production in the CAPP region of the state decreased by -0.5% week over week. Compared to the same 36 weeks of 2021, year to date statewide coal production is up +5.8%. +4.7% in the state’s NAPP region and +7.1% in the CAPP region of the state.
INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Is Your Gas Stove Making You Sick?

Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there’s increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops—surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil.Some of this attention is overdue: Induction has long been popular in Europe and Asia, and it is more energy-efficient than standard stoves. But recent studies have also raised concerns about indoor air emissions from gas stoves.Academic researchers and agencies such as the California Air Resources Board have reported that gas stoves can release hazardous air pollutants while they’re operating, and even when they’re turned off.As...

