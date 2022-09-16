Read full article on original website
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
Proposed Texas oil terminal loses its permit
It’s Friday, September 9, and a proposed oil export terminal in Texas has been ordered to comply with stricter air pollution requirements. In another reversal of Trump-era policies, the Environmental Protection Agency has rescinded a permit for a proposed oil export terminal in Texas that would have allowed the facility to release hundreds of thousands of pounds of toxic air pollution.
Feds Raid Oil & Gas Polluter's Offices
It often seems like polluters don’t get nearly enough attention and punishment from the government—but authorities cracked down on one oil and gas producer that had been shirking its cleanup duties this week in the unusual move of raiding its offices. Agents from the U.S. Department of Interior...
Captain of Exxon Valdez tanker behind infamous 1989 Alaskan crude oil spill dies of COVID and cancer aged 75
The captain at the helm of one of America's worst environmental disasters, which saw close to 11 million gallons of crude oil spill into pristine Alaskan waters and cost about $1.85 billion to clean up, has died at age 75. Joseph Hazelwood has become synonymous with the Alaskan oil spill,...
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases
The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says
A House congressional committee said that the public promises made by Big Oil companies to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. — A House congressional committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc, and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing.
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday.
ADNOC Refining Completing Phase 1 Of Waste Heat Recovery Project
ADNOC Refining is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. — ADNOC Refining, a joint venture company between ADNOC, Eni, and OMV, is set to complete the first phase of its Waste Heat Recovery project at the General Utilities Plant in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Renewable energy stocks have been one of the most intriguing sectors for investors.In short, the opportunity in renewable energy is massive
UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Oil Production Capacity
The United Arab Emirates has accelerated a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil,...
Fossil fuel reserves contain 3.5 tn tonnes of CO2: database
Burning the world's remaining fossil fuel reserves would unleash 3.5 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions -- seven times the remaining carbon budget to cap global heating at 1.5C -- according to the first public inventory of hydrocarbons released Monday. All told, the remaining fossil fuel reserves contain seven times the emissions of the carbon budget for 1.5C. "We have very little time to address the remaining carbon budget, said Rebecca Byrnes, deputy Director of Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, who helped compile the registry.
TotalEnergies Reaches FID For Gas Project Off Tierra Del Fuego
TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development off Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina. — French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development, located 40 miles off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries. That covers 75% of global reserves, production and emissions, and is available for public use, a first for a collection of this size. Until now there has been private data available for purchase, and analysis of the world's fossil fuel usage and reserves. The International Energy Agency also maintains public...
U.S. energy chief Granholm meets with New England governors on fuel supplies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met with the governors of six states in the U.S. Northeast on Thursday to talk about their concerns about soaring fuel costs heading into winter, the Department of Energy said.
West Virginia coal production increases
West Virginia coal production increased from the previous week by +0.9%. Production in the state’s NAPP region increased +2% and production in the CAPP region of the state decreased by -0.5% week over week. Compared to the same 36 weeks of 2021, year to date statewide coal production is up +5.8%. +4.7% in the state’s NAPP region and +7.1% in the CAPP region of the state.
Is Your Gas Stove Making You Sick?
Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there’s increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops—surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil.Some of this attention is overdue: Induction has long been popular in Europe and Asia, and it is more energy-efficient than standard stoves. But recent studies have also raised concerns about indoor air emissions from gas stoves.Academic researchers and agencies such as the California Air Resources Board have reported that gas stoves can release hazardous air pollutants while they’re operating, and even when they’re turned off.As...
Activists Demand Action Against Oil Giants Accused of Misleading the Public
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Campaigners have urged governments to intervene after oil companies were accused of misleading the public about their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Oil and gas companies including Britain’s Shell and BP...
