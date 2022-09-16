What’s behind the Yankees’ deliberate plan to get Oswald Peraza ready to play in The Bronx?

MILWAUKEE — When the Yankees called up highly regarded shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza on Sept. 1 after rosters expanded, Aaron Boone was asked what role the 22-year-old shortstop would have.

“We’ll see,’’ Boone responded. “He’ll get some opportunities.”

At the time, it seemed unlikely the Yankees would bring up the No. 3 prospect in their farm system just to keep him on the bench, but the very first day, Peraza wasn’t in the lineup.

Boone made it clear Isiah Kiner-Falefa would remain the starter at short.

Since then, Peraza has started six games, but hasn’t played at all since Sept. 9 as the Yankees head into Friday’s series opener in Milwaukee.

Why would the Yankees have a player make his MLB debut only to then let him collect dust in the dugout rather than keep him at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he was playing every day?

Infield coach Travis Chapman has worked with Peraza since the Venezuelan signed with the organization in 2016 — first as his manager in the Dominican summer league, and as recently as last year, when Chapman was the minor league infield coordinator. Chapman was part of the discussion about how to handle Peraza’s future, which he said general manager Brian Cashman led “thoughtfully” in considering the “pluses and minuses.”

Oswald Peraza has started games at shortstop and second base since being called up to the Yankees. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“I think having Peraza here after the year he had [in the minors], he earned the call up,” Chapman said this week in Boston. “Getting to play here and experience this is great for him. You can’t replicate the things he’s doing here at Triple-A.”

Last season, Peraza finished with a .297/.356/.477 slash line, 18 homers and 38 stolen bases while advancing from High-A to Double-A to Triple-A (eight games), where he remained to open the 2022 campaign. His eventual arrival to The Bronx appeared to be only a matter of timing following an offseason in which the Yankees sat out an excellent free-agent class of shortstops while waiting for Peraza and fellow farm phenom Anthony Volpe to develop.

Though his big league playing time has been sparse, to Chapman’s point, Peraza has gotten to work with Chapman and other coaches at the major league level, as well as learn the routines of new teammates — including Kiner-Falefa.

“[Kiner-Falefa] has a great game plan going into games, and seeing what he does every day will help Peraza,’’ Chapman said.

“For a guy new to the big leagues like Peraza, you just try to create game-like situations as much as possible. You replicate the game as close as you can.”

That includes hitting fungoes while using a clock, to keep Peraza accustomed to the rhythm of the game.

The Yankees have asked Peraza to closely watch how his teammates prepare for each game, as well as how opponents play their positions. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Yankees have also had him keep an eye on opposing shortstops such as the Rays’ Taylor Walls to get a better feel for the game — already a strong point for Peraza.

“We’re working on his pre-pitch setup a little bit,’’ Chapman said. “I think the best is yet to come. … He’s a good enough athlete to play short and second, and I’d imagine he’ll be able to play third. He has a really good first step, and knows the game well.”

Chapman said the team weighed letting Peraza play more in the minors as opposed to getting on the field less regularly in the majors and acknowledged the uncertainty involved in the move.

“Different guys don’t come with instruction manuals,’’ Chapman said. “You don’t know the exact best route. In my opinion, this is a great experience for him. He’ll see what it’s like, get in a few games here and there… I love seeing him here.”

For his part, Peraza is doing what he can to make the most of it. He is 5-for-21 with a pair of doubles while registering five starts at short and one at second.

“I just wanted to give my best at Triple-A from the beginning of the season,’’ Peraza said through an interpreter. “The goal was to put together a good season at Triple-A and finish the season in the big leagues. I accomplished that, and now I’m going to give it my all here.”

Anthony Volpe’s promising play since taking Peraza’s spot at Triple-A could make for a good problem for the Yankees to sort out if both stick on the major-league roster next season. AP

Meanwhile, Volpe, the organization’s top prospect, has played well since taking Peraza’s spot at shortstop with SWB, hitting .310 with a .907 OPS in his first 10 games. The two could form the middle infield in The Bronx, perhaps as soon as some point next season. It’s unclear what Peraza’s future position is because he’s played at both short and second base.

Also in the picture is Oswaldo Cabrera, who has proven to be valuable with his defensive versatility, both in the infield and outfield.

“I just do my job and put in the work,’’ Peraza said. “I try to control what I control and put my emphasis on that. The front office makes the decisions with the team on the field. We’ll see what happens.”

A National League scout who has spent a lot of time watching the Yankees lately has noted what most fans have seen: a better version of Gleyber Torres.

“It’s been an unreal turnaround for him,’’ the scout said. “From absolutely lost at the plate for over a month to the guy we’ve seen the last week or so.”

Gleyber Torres’ hot hitting has helped the Yankees’ solidify their position atop the AL East. USA TODAY Sports

With DJ LeMahieu out due to a toe injury (and uncertainty around whether he’ll regain his form in time for the playoffs ), Anthony Rizzo slowly returning from recurring back issues and Giancarlo Stanton wildly inconsistent, the Yankees have needed someone besides Aaron Judge to carry some of the load for the offense.

Torres has delivered, going 8-for-19 with two homers, a double and nine RBIs over his past four games, which coincides with the Yankees’ current winning streak. Put it all together and it has helped the club hold off the Blue Jays and Rays, at least for now.

It’s quite a turnaround for Torres after he posted a .180/.204/.260 slash line in August that made him nearly unplayable.

His ability to use the entire field recently has helped spark his hot streak, though with all he has gone through at the plate the past few seasons — hitting . 243 in 2020 and .259 last season — even his fiercest supporters wonder if he’ll be able to sustain it.

Jackson Frazier — known as Clint when he was a Yankee — characterized the Cubs’ decision to designate him for assignment while he was with the team at Yankee Stadium on June 10 as “cold.”

Now going by Jackson Frazier, the former Yankees outfielder lasted only 19 games with the Cubs before they sent him down to the minors, where he has remained. Getty Images

“We had a day off the day before, and to DFA me in the locker room, and then do it over the phone, as well, it was not the easiest,’’ Frazier told the Chicago Sun-Times this week.

Frazier is having a brutal season with the Cubs organization after he signed with them following his release from the Yankees last November.

He played just 19 games in the majors this season and had a .653 OPS. He’s been even worse with Triple-A Iowa, where he’s in the midst of a slump that’s lasted nearly two months. Going into Thursday night, he was 8-for-80 with just one extra-base hit, nine walks and 42 strikeouts since July 26.

It’s been part of a long downfall for Frazier, who just turned 28. The fifth overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft, Frazier was the once the promising centerpiece of the return the Yankees got for Andrew Miller when they traded the left-hander to Cleveland in 2016. Over the course of five seasons with the Yankees, Frazier hit .239 with a .327 OBP in 228 games.