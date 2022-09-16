Henderson County commissioner apologizes for quickly privated, 'racist' Facebook post

A Henderson County commissioner has apologized for posting to Facebook a picture community members are calling "offensive" and "racist."

The picture, which consisted of text over two photographs, one historical photo of enslaved Black people and one of modern low-income housing, said, "Two ways to make a slave: work him without pay, or pay him without work." The picture was posted publicly by county commissioner Daniel Andreotta's Facebook account on Sept. 9 at 8:59 p.m., but was quickly set to friends-only.

According to a statement made by Andreotta, the post was about a culture of dependency causing people to not reach their full potential; however, local activist Crystal Cauley said in an email that the post was "very offensive and racist."

"When I saw it, I was like, what a lot of people have said, 'here we go again with our representatives showing their racism,'" Cauley said. "It's real thick over here, so we are trying to break these systems. It is hard, though."

In the statement, Andreotta said that people today are becoming financially burdened for a number of reasons, one of which is "the fruit of very bad government policies that contribute to a climate and culture of dependence." Evidence of this culture of dependence, he said, is "displayed when companies are struggling to hire workers at unprecedented starting pay rates."

He went on to say that "anyone can become anything they aspire to be, and they can accomplish anything they set their mind to," but that some government policies "dilute initiative, weaken motivation and rob good people of their full potential."

"I recently used a method to communicate that message that has offended some in our community. And for that, I do apologize," Andreotta said in the statement. "I am very sorry. I have never set out to offend anyone in any manner. Anyone who knows me at all knows that for a fact. Again, I believe strongly in the message, and I apologize that the method with which I delivered that message on one occasion offended some of my fellow citizens."

A Facebook post by Cauley talking about Andreotta's post gained the attention of others in the community.

"He needs to apologize for his lack of judgement," Marce Garza said in a comment. "This meme is making a false equivalency that is ignorant to the struggles of the African American community and does not acknowledge the fact that systemic racism results in a wealth gap that in turn results in sectors of our communities needing welfare programs to survive in a system designed to keep them poor."

Karla Miller, another commenter, said Andreotta's post was "reprehensible."

"Not what we want from a County Commissioner. It’s 2022," Mike Burnette said in a comment.

Gayle Kemp said in a comment she would be at the next commissioner's meeting on Sept. 21 to call for Andreotta's resignation and to ask the other commissioners to "file a resolution stating that they recognize his immoral behavior."

Andreotta has served on the Henderson County Board of Commissioners since August of 2020, when he was selected to fill a vacant seat left after the death of longtime Commissioner Charlie Messer. Andreotta kept the seat when he won 60% of the votes over Democratic opponent Debbie Roundtree on Nov. 3. He is also the co-founder and managing partner of Integrity Financial Group.

Board of Commissioners Chairman, William Lapsley, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Vice-Chair, Rebecca McCall, said she had no comment.