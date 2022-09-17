ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Georgia vs. South Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
 2 days ago

Georgia vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

South Carolina: Two critical season-ending injuries on defense should open up holes in the Gamecocks' coverage system as it lines up against Georgia's all-world skill group. Spencer Rattler is mobile and accurate, but isn't getting much help on the ground from a backfield getting 2.0 ypc or behind a line that hasn't improved enough from last season's struggles.

Georgia: A perfect setting for college football's defending national champs, whose ferocious defensive front seven hasn't missed a beat so far and is expected to own the advantage at the line of scrimmage stopping the run and applying pressure on Rattler from the edges. On the other side, Stetson Bennett is dealing to an array of agile receivers and Kendall Milton (7.5 ypc) working on the ground against a Gamecock front that had no answers for Arkansas' run game.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Three answers from UGA-South Carolina

Going into Saturday's game, there were three things that were zeroed in on as what to watch for between Georgia and South Carolina. Here is how things shook out. Georgia's offense showed some mortality when it punted in the first half. Otherwise? The start of the game could not have gone much better. Early red-zone trips resulting in field goals were a thing of last week as a 14-0 lead set the tone for how things would go the rest of the way.
South Carolina Gamecocks game day recruiting news and notes

Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is in town for an official visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks. TheBigSpur has also arrived to Williams-Brice Stadium, to cover the showdown with No. 1-ranked Georgia. Before kickoff, Harbor and the other recruits on campus are meeting with South Carolina's coaches.
College Football World Reacts To Female Athlete Controversy

South Carolina honored its female athletes during the second quarter of Saturday's game against Georgia. Unfortunately, it didn't appear to be planned very well. Most of the female athletes had to be rushed off the field, leading to some upset football fans. It wasn't on the female athletes, though.
South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
'Capital' offense

In a story about the University of South Carolina's women's basketball team, a description of a player set off my grammar alarm. It read, "…a Black member of the school's volleyball team…."
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family's storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
