Georgia vs. South Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Georgia vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV

What you need to know

South Carolina: Two critical season-ending injuries on defense should open up holes in the Gamecocks' coverage system as it lines up against Georgia's all-world skill group. Spencer Rattler is mobile and accurate, but isn't getting much help on the ground from a backfield getting 2.0 ypc or behind a line that hasn't improved enough from last season's struggles.

Georgia: A perfect setting for college football's defending national champs, whose ferocious defensive front seven hasn't missed a beat so far and is expected to own the advantage at the line of scrimmage stopping the run and applying pressure on Rattler from the edges. On the other side, Stetson Bennett is dealing to an array of agile receivers and Kendall Milton (7.5 ypc) working on the ground against a Gamecock front that had no answers for Arkansas' run game.



College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

