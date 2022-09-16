ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Austin ISD employee traveled to Colombia for sex with minors, DOJ says

By A James
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin ISD employee was arrested Thursday in Round Rock after he traveled to Colombia to “engage in illegal sexual conduct with minors,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a release.

Michael Roberts, 40, is a current employee at Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Garcia Young Men’s Leadership Academy and a former employee at Navarro ECHS, according to an Austin ISD letter. Roberts has been placed on administrative leave.

The district told KXAN Roberts passed a background check process in July 2021 and began working for AISD at the start of the 2021–22 school year.

“At this time, there have been no allegations that the teacher has had any inappropriate contact with any AISD students,” the district letter read.

Roberts is charged with three counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison on each of the three counts, the DOJ said.

ValleyCentral

