Read full article on original website
BestKnownUnknown
3d ago
My neighbor in Corunna Michigan used to let me come pick her tree bare, because she didn't eat them and hated then allover her yard. Was such a gift ill never forget. These fruits are amazing in flavor and good for your health.
Reply(2)
10
Scott Begg
3d ago
I've lived in Michigan all my life and I'm 53yr and I've never heard of Paw Paw fruit.what does it look like when it's ripe.
Reply(2)
5
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers
It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Is this the week most of Michigan will turn on the furnace?
We’ve all felt it in the last few weeks: Crisper air, earlier sunsets and a scattering of leaves on the ground that have already turned their autumn hues. After a really nice stretch of late-summer warmth, the National Weather Service is saying this is the week the daily high temperatures will make a transition from summer to fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to track fall bird migration across Michigan
Fall foliage maps aren’t the only way to track the change of seasons across Michigan. With fall bird migration currently reaching peak numbers, live migration maps on the website BirdCast provide a real-time look as billions of birds wing their way south across the U.S. en route to their winter homes in the tropics.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
1051thebounce.com
Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak
The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan aerialist uses Myasthenia Gravis fight to create more awareness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — During the day, Shadow Duffy is a construction worker and a mechanic. "Being able to work on and run heavy equipment... I was able to fix the axle shaft on a bobcat," said Shadow. But, at night, the 37-year-old transforms into an aerialist and circus performer.
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Extremely Rare White 'Spirit Bear' Spotted In Michigan For The First Time
It is a one-in-a-million bear genetically.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute
A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases.
Tv20detroit.com
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute. The tickets will go on sale Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m. but this year, the Pere Marquette 1225 will not be used due to an extensive wheel and running gear rebuild on the train.
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Comments / 25