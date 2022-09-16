ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 25

BestKnownUnknown
3d ago

My neighbor in Corunna Michigan used to let me come pick her tree bare, because she didn't eat them and hated then allover her yard. Was such a gift ill never forget. These fruits are amazing in flavor and good for your health.

Reply(2)
10
Scott Begg
3d ago

I've lived in Michigan all my life and I'm 53yr and I've never heard of Paw Paw fruit.what does it look like when it's ripe.

Reply(2)
5
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers

It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Paw Paw, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

How to track fall bird migration across Michigan

Fall foliage maps aren’t the only way to track the change of seasons across Michigan. With fall bird migration currently reaching peak numbers, live migration maps on the website BirdCast provide a real-time look as billions of birds wing their way south across the U.S. en route to their winter homes in the tropics.
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
PennLive.com

1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Tropical Fruit#Southern Michigan
boreal.org

Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight

A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
Tv20detroit.com

Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express

Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute. The tickets will go on sale Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m. but this year, the Pere Marquette 1225 will not be used due to an extensive wheel and running gear rebuild on the train.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy