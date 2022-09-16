Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson has emerged as a leader for this Ole Miss defense which has been one of the best in the nation through three games. Robinson’s first sack of the season came on a key fourth and goal against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were four yards away from scoring their first points in the first half, but the senior came barging and dropped Tech’s signal caller for a loss of nine yards. The Yellow Jackets never sniffed the goal line for the rest of the game.

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO