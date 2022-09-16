ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tavius Robinson says Ole Miss defensive success predicated on practice

Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson has emerged as a leader for this Ole Miss defense which has been one of the best in the nation through three games. Robinson’s first sack of the season came on a key fourth and goal against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were four yards away from scoring their first points in the first half, but the senior came barging and dropped Tech’s signal caller for a loss of nine yards. The Yellow Jackets never sniffed the goal line for the rest of the game.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Browns Kevin Stefanski Rules Out DE's Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James for Steelers Game

The Browns will be down two defensive ends against the Steelers on Thursday night as Kevin Stefanski ruled Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich out for the game. In addition, Stefanski ruled out tight end Jesse James with a biceps injury. James joined the Browns after the final roster cuts, but does not have any receptions. He formally played for the Steelers.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4

Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football
247Sports

Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win

Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
247Sports

Auburn vs. LSU to kick off under the lights in Week 5

Auburn's first game of October will close out its month-long home stand against a bitter rival. To conclude five straight home games to begin the season, Auburn hosts LSU in Week 5, looking to win three straight matchups in the series for the first time since 1992-94. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced by the SEC on Monday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Harsin considered playing QB Zach Calzada during loss to Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin already made one quarterback change in Auburn’s blowout loss to Penn State. And he considered making another. Auburn couldn’t find consistency in any facet of its offense in a 41-12 home loss on Saturday night, and quarterback was certainly no exception. T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford combined to complete 55% of their passes with three total turnovers — a pick and a fumble from Finley, and an interception by Ashford.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

The nation's No. 1 edge rusher Keon Keeley is "one of a kind"

The Top247’s No. 1 edge rusher in the country Keon Keeley is half Viking, so no surprise the Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep standout has looked like a warrior on the field the last couple years, with the likes of Alabama, Florida and Ohio State hoping to ultimately land his Signing Day signature.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
247Sports

In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State

In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy