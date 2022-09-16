Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: Myles is an ET, Perrion is in Trouble, and Useless Time Travel
I rarely know what I will write as I sit down with an empty page staring at me in the early morning. Generally, I react to whatever the news happens to be. Sometimes I go off on some tangent related to running a news site, or sometimes I get more personal than I probably should. But, usually, it’s just reacting to the day’s news.
Tavius Robinson says Ole Miss defensive success predicated on practice
Senior defensive end Tavius Robinson has emerged as a leader for this Ole Miss defense which has been one of the best in the nation through three games. Robinson’s first sack of the season came on a key fourth and goal against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were four yards away from scoring their first points in the first half, but the senior came barging and dropped Tech’s signal caller for a loss of nine yards. The Yellow Jackets never sniffed the goal line for the rest of the game.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
Browns Kevin Stefanski Rules Out DE's Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James for Steelers Game
The Browns will be down two defensive ends against the Steelers on Thursday night as Kevin Stefanski ruled Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich out for the game. In addition, Stefanski ruled out tight end Jesse James with a biceps injury. James joined the Browns after the final roster cuts, but does not have any receptions. He formally played for the Steelers.
Bills’ Dane Jackson Suffers Neck Injury During ‘MNF’ vs. Titans
The 25-year-old cornerback exited Monday night’s game after a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4
Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
USC football moves inside Top 5 of ESPN's latest college football power rankings
USC football might've had limited movement in the college football Top 25 polls, but it made a notable jump in the latest ESPN power rankings on Sunday, moving into the Top 5 at No. 4, up two spots from last week. The Trojans were moved ahead of No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Oklahoma.
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
Former Pitt CB Dane Jackson Leaves Bills Game in Ambulance
Dane Jackson left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary hit.
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star Brian Bosworth raves about Brent Venables
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners renewed their rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, playing there for the first time since 2009. The game resulted in a blowout win for Oklahoma, who won by a score of 49-14. The Sooners are now up to No. 6 in this week’s...
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Auburn vs. LSU to kick off under the lights in Week 5
Auburn's first game of October will close out its month-long home stand against a bitter rival. To conclude five straight home games to begin the season, Auburn hosts LSU in Week 5, looking to win three straight matchups in the series for the first time since 1992-94. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced by the SEC on Monday morning.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
Harsin considered playing QB Zach Calzada during loss to Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin already made one quarterback change in Auburn’s blowout loss to Penn State. And he considered making another. Auburn couldn’t find consistency in any facet of its offense in a 41-12 home loss on Saturday night, and quarterback was certainly no exception. T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford combined to complete 55% of their passes with three total turnovers — a pick and a fumble from Finley, and an interception by Ashford.
The nation's No. 1 edge rusher Keon Keeley is "one of a kind"
The Top247’s No. 1 edge rusher in the country Keon Keeley is half Viking, so no surprise the Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep standout has looked like a warrior on the field the last couple years, with the likes of Alabama, Florida and Ohio State hoping to ultimately land his Signing Day signature.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska football broadcast, replaced by Brady Quinn
Gus Johnson exited the Nebraska-Oklahoma game's FOX broadcast at halftime, Joel Klatt announced early in the third quarter. Brady Quinn — already on site at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the network's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show — replaced Johnson. "If you're just joining us, folks, Gus...
In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State
In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
