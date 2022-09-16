ANOKA, Minn. – The people of Anoka and the city's police department are coping with the unexpected death of an officer.Eric Groebner died suddenly this week. Chief Eric Peterson says he had a medical condition."Our officers are down and they're hurting because of the loss of a friend, and our community is hurting because of a loss of a friend and one of their officers," Peterson said.He says you knew you had a friend for life when you met Groebner."He listens to you," Peterson said. "He wants to understand who you are and how he can be of service...

ANOKA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO