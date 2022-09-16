‘The Wanderers’ hang out with Warhol and Van Gogh along the ‘Rue des Artistes’ on South Avenue

Read full article on original website
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
They sang ‘Figaro’ with Sir Isaac Fig Newton. A thousand show up on the North Shore for a summer weekend fig fling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a fig love affair to remember. On a stunning fall afternoon on the grounds of the National Lighthouse Museum, over a thousand fans of the ficus gathered in St. George to talk about figs and the region’s growing culture. Some revelers headed for the 12th annual destination by ferry from around the Big Apple, others from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and planted it in the front yard of their new home in West Brighton.
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
Port Richmond author’s main characters are Staten Island-based with stories rooted from the ‘once forgotten borough’ | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking back, Art Cappabianca recounts he’s devoted 26 years of his life to the New York Police Department and another 20 years to the United States Navy.
Cluck! Woman Crashes Car Through Fried Chicken Restaurant in New York
There may be a shortage of chicken at this particular spot. An elderly woman claimed her breaks malfunctioned, as police say the black Honda CRV she was driving ended up sailing through the front window of a resteraunt Friday morning. Offcials say a man who was eating at the establishment at the time was left seriously injured after this grandma's folly.
Man, 35, robbed at knifepoint in Central Park by trio of teens: report
A 35-year-old man was robbed by a trio of teens at knifepoint in Central Park early Sunday.
25,000 Staten Islanders flooded the streets to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 visit. | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Oct. 21, 1957 edition of the Staten Island Advance. While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Staten Island recalls her majesty’s visit to the Island in 1957. Only 300 police officers quelled the crowd of thousands lining the streets of the North Shore to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, visiting alongside their royal party. The royals were greeted with fanfare and officials from all over the city came to greet and escort her from Staten Island into Manhattan.
MTA launches open stroller pilot: See which Staten Island buses are included
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Commuting on New York City’s buses with a young child just got easier on select routes. On Monday, the MTA launched an open stroller pilot program in hopes of improving customer experience for parents and caregivers by testing the use of designated space on agency buses to accommodate open strollers.
This smart NYC apartment is a modern masterclass in getting a lot of storage into a small space
One of the problems with apartment living is, of course, the storage. For young parents, conventional wisdom often dictates that when you have kids, you must make the compromise of moving out of the city, away into a home that can accommodate the whole family. But! What if we told you that clever design could solve all your problems?
The Richmond County Orchestra will present a celebration of Hispanic Heritage in West Brighton on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the Richmond County Orchestra’s 25th season, a concert with narrations in Spanish and English will be presented at Our Lady of Mount Carmel-St. Benedicta R.C. Church in West Brighton Friday at 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature Utopia...
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
A rare genetic condition doesn’t stop these Staten Island brothers from shining on the stage
STATAN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ethan and Cole Corregano, two aspiring artists born and raised in Prince’s Bay, hosted their first show together this summer at the Canvas Institute, a multidisciplinary arts and culture space located in Tompkinsville that gives local performers a platform to shine. Not only are Ethan...
The morning after: Photos capture extensive damage after fire engulfed Staten Island home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos taken Monday morning show a home that was charred and gutted by a two-alarm fire in West Brighton. The fire remains under investigation after six firefighters were injured in the blaze, which was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday at 208 Bement Ave., according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
NYPD: Early-morning raid on Staten Island nets 7 pounds of weed, kitchen stocked with pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police raid on a home in South Beach earlier this month netted more than $16,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana in the living room and several types of narcotics stored in the kitchen, authorities allege. Dominick Mazzone, 28, and Trisha Pawlowski, 20,...
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
Cops: All 3 young men reported missing from 121st Precinct found safe
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD confirmed that three young men reported missing last week in the 121st Precinct have been located and are safe. Police previously asked for the public’s help to locate Christopher Basile, 19, of Mariners Harbor; Gabriel Willams, 22, of Elm Park; and Jesse Krah, 19, of Port Richmond.
Jarring video shows car clip Great Kills pedestrian on street where city denied requests for crosswalks, stop signs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A jarring video provided to the Advance/SILive.com shows a pedestrian in Great Kills being clipped by a vehicle at an intersection where the city has denied previous requests for stop signs and crosswalks. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 9, on Katan Avenue, at the Abingdon...
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
Best fall foliage in New York: This location is a prime leaf peeping spot, says report
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
