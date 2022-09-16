ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘The Wanderers’ hang out with Warhol and Van Gogh along the ‘Rue des Artistes’ on South Avenue

By Tom Wrobleski
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

They sang ‘Figaro’ with Sir Isaac Fig Newton. A thousand show up on the North Shore for a summer weekend fig fling.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a fig love affair to remember. On a stunning fall afternoon on the grounds of the National Lighthouse Museum, over a thousand fans of the ficus gathered in St. George to talk about figs and the region’s growing culture. Some revelers headed for the 12th annual destination by ferry from around the Big Apple, others from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
Staten Island, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

25,000 Staten Islanders flooded the streets to welcome Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 visit. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Oct. 21, 1957 edition of the Staten Island Advance. While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Staten Island recalls her majesty’s visit to the Island in 1957. Only 300 police officers quelled the crowd of thousands lining the streets of the North Shore to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, visiting alongside their royal party. The royals were greeted with fanfare and officials from all over the city came to greet and escort her from Staten Island into Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Warhol
CBS New York

Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Public Art#What To Do#Travel Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy