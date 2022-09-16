ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: The place to get some spice in life

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back. It has been around since 2017 and customers...
RAYVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Monroe, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents

Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 19 hours ago. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Beans#Black Cats#Rice#Black Beans
KNOE TV8

Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

Watch these highlights from week 3 of Friday Night Blitz!. Watch these highlights from week 3 of Friday Night Blitz!. Cheerleader Challenge Week 3: Carroll Bulldogs boost their school spirit. Updated: 10 hours ago. Week 3 Cheerleader Challenge has Carroll Bulldogs cheerleaders boosting their school spirit in Johnny's Pizza.
STERLINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen

Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
WINNSBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KNOE TV8

OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
RICHWOOD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI

A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
opso.net

Two Sought By OPSO On Warrant Charges

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators currently have active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, B/M, age 20 and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, B/M, age 30. Each has been charged with one count of:. Simple Burglary. Aggravated Burglary. Motor Vehicle Theft. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Unauthorized Use of an...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested after burglarizing KTVE/KARD’s news station and multiple vehicles, police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees. After a failed attempt to […]
WEST MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy