Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: The place to get some spice in life
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - There are some cuisines that require that special touch from someone who knows the flavors, and Tex-Mex food is one of those. La Fogata in Rayville knows how to do just that and keeps the customers coming back. It has been around since 2017 and customers...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its 20th annual Ouachita Parish Water Sweep Saturday morning at 11 different locations throughout the parish. Over 300 volunteers picked up litter along the shore of the Ouachita River and up on hills to keep the waterways clean and safe for wildlife creatures and water sports activities.
KNOE TV8
Monroe citizens provide feedback on growth of downtown at Rollin’ on the Riverfront
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
KNOE TV8
Councilman and Monroe churches host Family Day and Movie Night at local park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An afternoon filled with daytime activities, health resources and praise and worship took place Sunday at a Monroe park. City of Monroe Councilman Carday Marshall of District 4 teamed up with Tried Stone Baptist Church and Greater Flowery Mount Missionary Baptist Church for Family Day and Movie Night at Lida Benton Playground beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe presents Rollin on the Riverfront
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe is hosting a free event called “Rollin on the Riverfront” this Saturday, September 17th from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Michelli Martin with the city of Monroe says the event will highlight the development that’s happened in downtown Monroe.
Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office holds annual youth fishing tournament
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office held their annual youth fishing tournament. This event is really picking back up after a few-year hiatus due to COVID. Ouachita Parish Sheriffs enjoy being able to put on this tournament for the community. Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell told us about this event. “Today […]
KNOE TV8
Cancer center offers free health screenings for Monroe residents
Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. Ouachita Parish Water Sweep 2022 draws in over 300 volunteers to keep river clean. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 19 hours ago. KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Union falls...
Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo to be closed to the public on Sunday, September 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo will be closed to the public due to a private event. For further questions, call 318-329-2400.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove stuns Sterlington
Watch these highlights from week 3 of Friday Night Blitz!. Watch these highlights from week 3 of Friday Night Blitz!. Cheerleader Challenge Week 3: Carroll Bulldogs boost their school spirit. Updated: 10 hours ago. Week 3 Cheerleader Challenge has Carroll Bulldogs cheerleaders boosting their school spirit in Johnny's Pizza.
18-Year-Old Hunter Graham Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Franklin Parish (Franklin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Saturday that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish.
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen
Early Morning Crash on LA 135 Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Teen. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 17, 2022, that shortly after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. Hunter Z. Graham, 18, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was killed.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish crash claims the life of Winnsboro teen
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened on September 17, 2022, shortly before 1 a.m. It happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish. Troopers with LSP said 18-year-old Hunter Graham of Winnsboro died as a result...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City officials announce major improvements coming to Monroe zoo and Forsythe Park
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – During a press conference at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, Monroe mayor Friday Ellis announced new additions coming to the Monroe Zoo and Forsythe Park. City officials hope new exhibits will engage people and improve their encounters with animals.This is only the first phase of the three-part Master Plan. That […]
Monroe man behind bars; accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 3:58 AM, Monroe Police were called by a victim who mentioned their vehicle was stolen
KNOE TV8
OPSO deputies search for vehicle of interest after early morning homicide
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 18, 2022, around 4 in the morning. Deputies said it happened near Ray’s Bar, on Thelma Drive in Richwood. One man was killed as a result of a gunshot wound but his name has not yet been released. The sheriff’s office has no suspect(s) at this time and is looking for a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored SUV Jeep, possibly a Jeep liberty.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Driver asleep at the wheel booked for 3rd DWI
A man found asleep at the wheel in the middle of a Lincoln Parish road was booked for felony DWI Wednesday evening. About 6:00 p.m., Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the middle of Mutt Hood Road just south of La. Highway 146 with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.
Injuries Reported In A Hit-And-Run Crash Near Willie Brantley Road (Union Parish, LA)
Police in Union Parish is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident. The crash happened near Willie Brantley Road, east of [..]
opso.net
Two Sought By OPSO On Warrant Charges
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators currently have active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, B/M, age 20 and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, B/M, age 30. Each has been charged with one count of:. Simple Burglary. Aggravated Burglary. Motor Vehicle Theft. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Unauthorized Use of an...
West Monroe man arrested after burglarizing KTVE/KARD’s news station and multiple vehicles, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees. After a failed attempt to […]
Comments / 0