ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg man arrested, accused of making numerous fake 911 calls to law enforcement in Northern Virginia

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjKgF_0hy1UNPP00

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested a man whom they say was connected to a series of fake 911 calls and threats in the city of Fredericksburg and other areas in Northern Virginia.

According to a statement from the Fredericksburg Police Department, detectives were alerted to a 911 robo caller who was making numerous emergency calls — sometimes back-to-back — reporting gun violence at various locations in the city.

Two arrested, charged with more than 45 combined crimes in Virginia Beach

As a part of their investigation into the incidents, detectives interviewed Fredericksburg residents who had been targeted by the robo caller, looked into potential suspects and began to research the disconnected cell phone and the cell towers connected to these calls.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the suspect’s cell phone was used approximately 30 times between April and August to make false reports and that the suspect disguised his voice using a text-to-speech program and then played that recording to 911 over the disconnected cell phone.

On July 11, the suspect allegedly called about a bomb threat in multiple jurisdictions, saying that bombs were placed in several courthouses in Virginia, including in the City of Fredericksburg Court Complex at 701 Princess Anne Street. According to police, detectives collected data from surrounding cellular communications towers as part of their investigation.

In the meantime, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office opened its own investigation after receiving threats to school properties within their jurisdiction. The Fredericksburg Police Department and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office subsequently started working together to share information and develop a suspect profile.

On Sept. 13, after a detailed investigation involving multiple jurisdictions across Northern Virginia, detectives from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fredericksburg City Police detained 35-year-old James Hash II, of Fredericksburg, for allegedly making false reports to law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Man arrested in 2019 deadly Petersburg shooting sentenced to 34 years

Detectives executed a search warrant on Hash’s residence in Fredericksburg, where the devices connected to the false reports were located, confirmed by serial number and seized as evidence. According to a statement from Fredericksburg Police, Hash was charged for his crimes in Stafford County and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

On Sept. 14, Hash was formally charged in Fredericksburg with threats on school property, threats to bomb or burn a building and five counts of falsely summoning police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
staffordsheriff.com

Brandishing Suspect Arrested

A suspect in a brandishing during a pursuit in South Stafford last month was arrested in Fredericksburg last week. On August 11th at 7:55 p.m. Deputy S.A. Russo attempted to stop a 2022 Can-Am three wheeled motorcycle on eastbound Kings Highway for traveling 100 mph in the posted 55 mph zone. The driver refused to stop, continuing eastbound at a high rate of speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Stafford County, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man shot near Inova Fairfax Hospital

A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Annandale, Virginia, early Sunday evening. The victim’s injuries are now considered nonlife threatening, and they remain hospitalized. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Woodburn...
ANNANDALE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Shooting#Gun Violence#Northern Virginia
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Loudoun teen found

Astrid stands about 5'2" and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Astrid or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Loudoun Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy