Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.

