Billings, OK

Ponca City News

Kay County Fair continues on into the weekend with entertainment for all

Body The Kay County Fair has long been a staple for the community, and this year is no different. The reason for this event’s popularity is no doubt credited to the range of entertainment it provides. From livestock showing to live entertainment, food and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
KAY COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
GUTHRIE, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City hosts cross country meet

Body The Lake Ponca Cross Country course was full of activity Thursday as the Wildcats hosted the annual Ponca City meet. Ponca City’s girls won the middle school event while the middle school boys finished third. The Wildcat girls junior varsity placed third while the junior varsity boys were fifth. In varsity competition the Ponca City girls finished fourth and the boys were seventh.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Another mural has arrived in downtown Ponca City

Body Artist Thomas “Breeze” Marcus finished this piece at Central Fare. This mural is another effort to beautify the community and will bring so much life to the space. Make sure to check it out at the next Central Fare event.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Community Development meeting held Sept. 15

Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce’s Community Development Committee meeting was held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 am in the Chamber board room. Mindy Meyer called the meeting to order. The first Ponca Politics forum is set for Friday, Sept. 30 from 12 pm to 1 pm...
PONCA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools

Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
PERRY, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
Ponca City News

Chief Don Bohan

Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Floyd Robins

Floyd Robins, 88 of Ponca City, OK, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 surrounded by family. H e was born December 11th, 1933, in Ponca City, OK. He graduated from Ponca City High School and attended Oklahoma State University. During his service as a Marine, he was stationed at...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Wanda Anderson Gard

Wanda Gard was born on September 24, 1939, in Glencoe, Oklahoma. She was the oldest child of Kenneth and Emma Anderson and the sister of Carol McKee and the late Betty Hinkley. When Wanda was in grade school, her father who was serving during WWII was captured and taken to...
GLENCOE, OK
Journal Tribune

Aspyn Mary Rose

Once upon a time our little girl, Aspyn Mary Rose, entered our lives and changed it forever. Aspyn was born on a beautiful summer day Monday, May 1, 2017. She was a princess from the minute she was born and began doing life her own way. Her fighting spirit and stubbornness were on full display throughout her five-year journey.
TONKAWA, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners hold onto No. 6 spot in national rankings

For the first time in three weeks, Brent Venables’ Oklahoma football Sooners did not move up in the national rankings despite a resounding 35-point win over Nebraska. The Sooners are holding strong in the No. 6 spot in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll. That’s because only No. 5 Clemson of the teams ahead of Oklahoma in the rankings had a lower margin of victory on Saturday than Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
kaynewscow.com

Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center

NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...

