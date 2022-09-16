ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

WQAD

A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February. According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters

Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
BETTENDORF, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!

Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
DAVENPORT, IA
wanderwisdom.com

Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View

Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. It was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "beachy" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! I came across the Off Shore Resort, a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River), and booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
BELLEVUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Matson: Canadian Pacific merger deal an ‘insurance policy’

Davenport mayor still has concerns despite city accepting $10 million offer. A decision on the pending merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could come from the surface transportation board by the end of this month. Members of the federal agency’s Office of Environmental Analysis heard complaints about...
DAVENPORT, IA
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Kid Captain from Benton announced for Iowa Rutgers game

There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Corridor Corgis Club Hosts first Corgi Races in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Penny Podhajsky helped start the Corridor Corgis Club four years ago, in May of 2018, its membership included only four dogs. This weekend, 30 dogs raced through Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Podhajsky said the fun idea grew to seven races, with six...
IOWA CITY, IA
QuadCities.com

9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest

The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

Corgis compete in friendly race at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City

KCRG-TV9's Ethan Stein shows us the story behind one of the Walk to End Alzheimer's organizers in Sunday's Show You Care spotlight.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa to do cancer cluster investigation at Hudson Schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa is going to investigate after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade at Hudson Schools. The University will be able to help determine whether an environmental factor at the school contributed to the cancer cases. “I know...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids bar seeks support during construction

Corgis compete in friendly race at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Dozens of corgis faced off today at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City in a pretty unique competition. KCRG TV-9s Cole Krutzfield has more.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home

Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
GALESBURG, IL
kscj.com

HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY

AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday, September 19th, 2022

Corgis compete in friendly race at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Dozens of corgis faced off today at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City in a pretty unique competition. KCRG TV-9s Cole Krutzfield has more.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for additional showers and storms have decreased late this evening, with the focus for any additional storm development shifting south. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Midnight. Check here for the latest information on severe weather alerts.
IOWA STATE

