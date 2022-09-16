Neurodiverse actor stars in Beck Center production of ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-Time’

Read full article on original website
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ kicks off Great Lakes Theater’s 61st season with heart, humor
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Has “Little Shop of Horrors” always been this good? That thought kept running through my head as I sat in the Hanna Theatre on opening night of the opening show of Great Lakes Theater’s 2022-23 season. Up until then, my experience with Howard Ashman...
Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer’s ‘Minister of Culture’, dies at 66
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Heaton, known to Plain Dealer readers as the “Minister of Culture,” has died. Heaton, 66, died at home Sunday, according to a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s report. No cause of death was given. Heaton was a longtime fixture at The Plain Dealer,...
Annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival back in full force and as classy as ever
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival was in full force again this past weekend. This year, 45 talented artists put their art on display for the strolling crowds Sept. 17 in the “Old River” area of the city, at the corner of Detroit and Wooster roads.
Blossom fails to contain Tenacious D’s epic, ridiculously rocking concert
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — In another dimension, Tenacious D would be the biggest band in the world. Jack Black (JB, Jables), with his unblemished golden pipes, would rule justly as rock’s ambassador and bring the world together with songs about rock, sex, weed and, er, rock. The guitar playing of Kyle Gass (KG, Kage) would inspire millions of kids to pick up their own instruments, posing in the mirror to look as cool as their hero. And the movie “The Pick of Destiny” would have been a beloved box office smash.
Some local yards are becoming eerie-sistable: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A large spider crawling across an even bigger web. A few hundred pumpkins twinkling in the dark. How about a ghoul holding a mailbox?. Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like ... Halloween. The festive holiday is still 5 1/2 weeks away, but folks are getting ready.
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Brooklyn’s Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- In terms of outdoor family fun while the weather is still warm, Brooklyn’s Fall Festival is one of the last events around. The annual affair returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like many events that we have lost...
You can join the ‘Space Race’ and celebrate Rosh Hashanah: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Here comes Jupiter, there goes Mars. Just how far out of this world you can go depends on how many laps you make around Observatory Park’s Planetary Trail during the park’s space race from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. One lap is less...
After a police raid leaves two sisters without parents, Almira Elementary School stands ready: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The loud banging on the family’s front door grows more urgent, and Sophia can tell by the look on her dad’s face that something is wrong. He’s calm. But even at 10 years old, she can read it in his eyes. Just moments ago,...
Brook Park celebrates community center’s 50th birthday
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A lot has changed since the John A. Polonye Community Center opened in Brook Park 50 years ago, but the one thing that hasn’t is its ability to bring the community together. The city marked the anniversary with a huge birthday bash Saturday (Sept. 17)...
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center carves out special space for preschoolers
BAY VLLAGE, Ohio -- The Lake Erie Nature & Science Center has created a new space for its youngest visitors. Preschool Coordinator Teece Lester said the center is excited to welcome more preschool age children into classes that began recently. “In these classes, children and their families will meet an...
An unprecedented approach to covering education led 2 reporters to spend a year in a Cleveland classroom. Today the storytelling begins: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If we let the statistics alone tell their stories, the future might seem grim for many of the children in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood, surrounding Almira Elementary School. Forty-five percent of them live in poverty. Two-thirds of households are poor enough to receive foodbank benefits....
It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Machine Gun Kelly gets back to rapping, compares himself to Barack Obama
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Machine Gun Kelly has teased he may return to rap for his next album. So, you can consider his latest feature a sign of things to come. MGK spits a verse on Kentucky rapper EST Gee’s new track “Death Around the Corner.” The song appears on the latter’s new album, “I Never Felt Nun,” released last Friday.
‘I love to teach:’ Celeste Aviles shares passion for nursing with students: Top Nurses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the youngest of six children in a multigenerational Latino family, Celeste Aviles learned early that caring for others was fulfilling work. At age 18, she set her sights on a nursing career. Now Aviles combines her two passions — nursing and education — as a...
Chef teaches Westlake seniors the value of organic food
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Senior Center Chef Garrett Baglier wants to see older residents eating more organic food. So, on Sept. 8, he treated members of the center’s Engage, Thrive and Connect class (ETC), which meets twice monthly, to a tasty demonstration. Baglier perked up interest in his talk...
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
Akron Marathon set for Sept. 24; How to watch race
AKRON, Ohio -- The 20th annual FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, & Team Relay will step off Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Akron. About 7,000 participants will take part in the event, according to a news release. The race begins in downtown Akron and crosses the All-America Bridge within the...
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
