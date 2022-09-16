Read full article on original website
EMSA issued heat alert after responding to Oklahoma State Fair calls
EMSA has issued its fourth medical heat alert of 2022 after paramedics responded to several heat-related calls.
OSDH: COVID-19 continues to spread across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new variants continue to take the United States by storm, Oklahoma health officials are warning residents about the ongoing threat of COVID-19. - Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state. Since so many people...
Oklahoma State Fair taking extra safety precautions
The Oklahoma State Fair is taking extra measures to make sure you and your kids are safe.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Rolls Out First Responder Wellness Division
A new program is paving the way for first responders to receive mental health counseling whenever they want. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers now have access to six free counseling sessions a year. They said it's all part of a new groundbreaking program called the Oklahoma First Responder Wellness Division.
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
Dog training program at Oklahoma prison help inmates find purpose
HOMINY, Okla. — At one Oklahoma prison, there’s a second chance happening for both rescue dogs and inmates. The S.T.A.R. program at the Dick Connor Correctional Center rescues dogs from euthanasia at Oklahoma animal shelters and pairs them with inmates who live with them for 10 weeks, training them on basic commands like sit, stay, lay down and roll over.
California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
Space exhibit from Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma
A space exhibit from The Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma. The new exhibit, Observing with NASA, will get the opportunity to learn and customize images. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the story. Watch the video player above for the full story.
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
Oklahoma AG wants fentanyl named ‘weapon of mass destruction’
Oklahoma is joining several other states to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
New Study Ranks Oklahoma 4th In The Nation For Overdose Deaths
A new study from the online pharmacy assistance company "NiceRx" has ranked Oklahoma as fourth in the country for overdoses. The study ranked the top 10 states based on overdose deaths between 2013 and 2020. Oklahoma saw just under 27,000 overdose deaths in that time according to the study. The...
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m. Thursday, a 10-day challenge...
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
OPINION: Record budget will keep northeast Oklahoma safer, more secure
The largest, most comprehensive budget in the history of the Cherokee Nation will improve lives both for Cherokees and non-Cherokees across our 7,000-square-mile reservation in northeast Oklahoma. In the coming fiscal year, we will distribute more than $3.5 billion into more and better services for Cherokee citizens. The Cherokee Nation...
Major Drought In Oklahoma Affects Local River Levels
Much of Oklahoma is dealing with a major drought and it’s affecting local river levels. The Arkansas River near Haskell is just one area where the lack of rain has made an impact. Thursday’s reading puts the level at just under three feet. Tulsa National Weather Service Hydrologist...
Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan fajitas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home! It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite. Everyone can make their fajitas...
