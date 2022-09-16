ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

OSDH: COVID-19 continues to spread across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new variants continue to take the United States by storm, Oklahoma health officials are warning residents about the ongoing threat of COVID-19. - Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state. Since so many people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?

You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Dog training program at Oklahoma prison help inmates find purpose

HOMINY, Okla. — At one Oklahoma prison, there’s a second chance happening for both rescue dogs and inmates. The S.T.A.R. program at the Dick Connor Correctional Center rescues dogs from euthanasia at Oklahoma animal shelters and pairs them with inmates who live with them for 10 weeks, training them on basic commands like sit, stay, lay down and roll over.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Dog Products
KOCO

California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
KOCO

Space exhibit from Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma

A space exhibit from The Smithsonian can be seen in Oklahoma. The new exhibit, Observing with NASA, will get the opportunity to learn and customize images. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the story. Watch the video player above for the full story.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
News On 6

New Study Ranks Oklahoma 4th In The Nation For Overdose Deaths

A new study from the online pharmacy assistance company "NiceRx" has ranked Oklahoma as fourth in the country for overdoses. The study ranked the top 10 states based on overdose deaths between 2013 and 2020. Oklahoma saw just under 27,000 overdose deaths in that time according to the study. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers

It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
cherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: Record budget will keep northeast Oklahoma safer, more secure

The largest, most comprehensive budget in the history of the Cherokee Nation will improve lives both for Cherokees and non-Cherokees across our 7,000-square-mile reservation in northeast Oklahoma. In the coming fiscal year, we will distribute more than $3.5 billion into more and better services for Cherokee citizens. The Cherokee Nation...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Major Drought In Oklahoma Affects Local River Levels

Much of Oklahoma is dealing with a major drought and it’s affecting local river levels. The Arkansas River near Haskell is just one area where the lack of rain has made an impact. Thursday’s reading puts the level at just under three feet. Tulsa National Weather Service Hydrologist...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan fajitas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home! It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite. Everyone can make their fajitas...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy