Volunteer with our Let Joe Know team in the Valley
PHOENIX — Are you a problem solver who is willing to take on cases and get results?. We're looking for volunteers to add to our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team!. For 10 years, we've helped thousands of Arizonans get back millions of dollars. As a volunteer, you'll communicate...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are already forming in the higher terrain and we'll see many more throughout the week. Here in the Valley, rain chances start overnight...
SW Gas: Leak patrol discovered East Valley Driscopipe issue
TEMPE — Southwest Gas leak patrols detected an issue with a Driscpopipe 8000 stub pipe in a Tempe neighborhood this week near Priest Drive and Warner Road. The leak was found in the Sierra Tempe neighborhood. That's less than three miles from the Chandler shopping center that exploded at Ray and Rural roads just over a year ago. The Tempe leak was in the same type of pipe that leaked and caused the explosion.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits back this weekend!
PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping our forecast dry and heating things up as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the low 100s across the Valley through early next week. That puts us right near normal for this time of year.
BRAKES driving school hosts classes at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE — Dozens of teen drivers in the Valley learned defensive driving methods this weekend at the BRAKES driving school at Phoenix Raceway. The school was founded by drag racer Doug Herbert after his two sons were killed in a crash. Now, free classes are hosted all over the...
Community groups target Latino voters for National Voter Registration Day
PHOENIX — At the Poder Latinx headquarters in Phoenix, voter registration forms are stacked and ready to go. Poder volunteers will be going to high schools and Glendale Community College Tuesday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. Poder is among several community groups looking to register...
PXU student safety committee considering safety measures, looks at law enforcement relationship
PHOENIX — School safety continues to be at the forefront of families’ minds as scares and threats continue to pop up across Valley schools. The Phoenix Union High School District’s new student safety committee held its first meeting on Saturday, following the shooting scare at Central High School and reports of a gun on Betty Fairfax.
Driver hospitalized after driving through wall, into a home in Goodyear
GOODYEAR — A woman was taken to the hospital after she allegedly crashed through a wall and into a home in Goodyear Saturday afternoon. The woman's family had called the police after she had made concerning statements. About one hour after the initial call, crews responded to a home...
Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Gila Bend Friday
DATELAND, AZ — A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed Friday in southwestern Arizona. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office says just before 2 p.m. Friday, a DPS trooper saw a large plume of smoke while patrolling Spot Road and Interstate 8 near Dateland, Arizona. The...
60-year-old hospitalized after mobile home catches fire, trapped in bedroom
PHOENIX — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized with burn injuries after his mobile home caught fire Sunday night. Crews were called to a mobile home park near 7th Street and Cave Creek Road just after 9 p.m. by a homeowner trapped in his bedroom. The bedroom only had a...
Homecoming dance interrupted by reports of a gun on campus at Gilbert High School
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert High School's Homecoming dance was interrupted Saturday night when police received reports of a gun on campus. Police say no firearms were found on campus. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Students have since been released to go home or to...
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy
ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail
PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning
Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
NTSB releases prelim documents in Coolidge fatal gas line explosion
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Federal investigators have released hundreds of documents detailing what happened after the August 15, 2021 fatal rupture of a natural gas line in Coolidge. The documents made available by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) include preliminary reports, and interviews with various agencies and companies. They...
DPS trooper, two children hospitalized in crash on I-10 near 40th Street
PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and four others were hospitalized in a crash Saturday morning. Officials say a trooper was investigating a crash on the I-10 near 40th Street in Phoenix just before 7:30 a.m., when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The person driving...
Herm Edwards to relinquish role as Arizona State University's head football coach
Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State University's head football coach, according to a statement from the vice president of university athletics. According to a statement from ASU football's official Twitter account, Vice President Ray Anderson and Edwards reached the decision by "mutual agreement." Anderson announced in a press conference...
9-month-old in critical condition after being pulled from bathtub
PHOENIX — A 9-month-old boy has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub Friday night. Firefighters responded to a residence near 19th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a drowning. The child was found with the family, crying and breathing on...
