Arizona State

ABC 15 News

Volunteer with our Let Joe Know team in the Valley

PHOENIX — Are you a problem solver who is willing to take on cases and get results?. We're looking for volunteers to add to our Let Joe Know/Better Business Bureau team!. For 10 years, we've helped thousands of Arizonans get back millions of dollars. As a volunteer, you'll communicate...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

SW Gas: Leak patrol discovered East Valley Driscopipe issue

TEMPE — Southwest Gas leak patrols detected an issue with a Driscpopipe 8000 stub pipe in a Tempe neighborhood this week near Priest Drive and Warner Road. The leak was found in the Sierra Tempe neighborhood. That's less than three miles from the Chandler shopping center that exploded at Ray and Rural roads just over a year ago. The Tempe leak was in the same type of pipe that leaked and caused the explosion.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Triple digits back this weekend!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, keeping our forecast dry and heating things up as we head into the weekend. Expect sunshine, light winds and highs in the low 100s across the Valley through early next week. That puts us right near normal for this time of year.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

BRAKES driving school hosts classes at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE — Dozens of teen drivers in the Valley learned defensive driving methods this weekend at the BRAKES driving school at Phoenix Raceway. The school was founded by drag racer Doug Herbert after his two sons were killed in a crash. Now, free classes are hosted all over the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Community groups target Latino voters for National Voter Registration Day

PHOENIX — At the Poder Latinx headquarters in Phoenix, voter registration forms are stacked and ready to go. Poder volunteers will be going to high schools and Glendale Community College Tuesday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day. Poder is among several community groups looking to register...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy

ELOY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy. On September 12, PCSO deputies were called to the area near Highway 87 and Casa Grande-Picacho Highway outside of Eloy, where two workers discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.
ELOY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five inmates hospitalized after possible overdoses at 4th Avenue Jail

PHOENIX — Five people have been hospitalized after possible overdoses at the 4th Avenue Jail Friday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were alert and breathing when they were transported. It is currently unknown what the inmates may have ingested. MCSO says jail crime detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning

Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NTSB releases prelim documents in Coolidge fatal gas line explosion

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Federal investigators have released hundreds of documents detailing what happened after the August 15, 2021 fatal rupture of a natural gas line in Coolidge. The documents made available by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) include preliminary reports, and interviews with various agencies and companies. They...
COOLIDGE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Herm Edwards to relinquish role as Arizona State University's head football coach

Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State University's head football coach, according to a statement from the vice president of university athletics. According to a statement from ASU football's official Twitter account, Vice President Ray Anderson and Edwards reached the decision by "mutual agreement." Anderson announced in a press conference...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

9-month-old in critical condition after being pulled from bathtub

PHOENIX — A 9-month-old boy has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub Friday night. Firefighters responded to a residence near 19th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a drowning. The child was found with the family, crying and breathing on...
PHOENIX, AZ

