University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Chicagoland Animal Shelters for Families Looking to Adopt
If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Adopt-A-Pet: Animal Care League
Animal Care League, 1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL. Thursday, October 6 from 6pm – 9pm at One Lake Brewing (1 Lake St., Oak Park, IL) Raise your glass, shout “PROST,” and join us for trivia, raffles, and local beer and eats. Grab your family and friends to form a trivia team and compete to win amazing prizes! All proceeds benefit homeless animals. Get tickets at barktober22.givesmart.com — https://e.givesmart.com/events/sKE/
blockclubchicago.org
Transgender Icon Mama Gloria To Be Honored Next Month With Celebration Of Life
NORTHALSTED — Mama Gloria, a trailblazing Black transgender activist from Chicago who died in June, will be honored during a celebration of life happening next month at the Center on Halsted. The event will give loved ones a space to share stories and pay respects to Gloria Allen, who...
Naperville home struck by lightning
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try
I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind. I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream. yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
cohaitungchi.com
BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!)
Searching for what to do in Chicago this October? Here are the best things to do in Chicago in October 2022 (from a local). You are reading: Things to do in chicago october 2022 | BEST Things to Do in Chicago in October, 2022 (From a Local!) October is a...
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
blockclubchicago.org
West Siders Protest Riot Fest By Holding Their Own Music Fest: ‘Our People Can Do Without Big Festivals’
DOUGLASS PARK — West Siders held their own music festival Saturday to protest Riot Fest taking over a portion of nearby Douglass Park over the weekend. The People’s Music Fest was held Saturday at the corner of Cermak Road and Marshall Boulevard as a part of residents’ long-running effort to remove Riot Fest and other mega festivals from Douglass Park.
WGNtv.com
What is the date of Chicago’s latest 80-degree day?
I love warm weather and relish fall days with highs in the 80s. What is the date of the city’s latest 80-degree day?. On Nov. 1, 1950, the mercury soared to a summer-like 81 at Midway Airport, the only time in the city’s weather history dating back to late 1870 that an 80-degree day had ever been recorded in November. That day culminated a six-day late-season warm spell that began on Oct. 27 with a high of 76. After back-to-back highs of 77 on the 28th and 29th, the mercury jumped to 85 on the 30th, followed by the city’s warmest-ever Halloween when the high reached 84 on the 31st. However, the city paid a price for that late-season warmth. The first snow flurries of the fall quickly followed on Nov. 3 and in stunning fashion, in the wake of a 1.8″ snowfall, the city recorded its earliest-ever subzero readings with lows of minus 1 on November 23rd and minus 2 on the 24th.
WGNtv.com
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
classicchicagomagazine.com
The Best Lakefront Restaurants in Chicago
Now that the fall weather has arrived in Chicago, this is the perfect time to enjoy the several lakefront restaurants, that are located either right on the beaches of Lake Michigan or close by, before they close for the season. Starting from north to south, my favorites include:. In Edgewater,...
14-year-old girl battling cancer gets surprise from Chicago Bears
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old Bears fan who has been battling cancer for the last two-and-a-half years got the surprise of a lifetime. Kaylah Gonzalez got the chance to send the team off to Green Bay on Saturday, but she and her family did not stay behind. They were all flown to Green Bay […]
Cooler pattern coming for Chicago but won't last long
Chicago - We will be flirting with an 80 degree high today at O'Hare. If we hit it, that would mark the fifth straight day this September with a high of 80 degrees or more. Meteorological fall has gotten off to a warm start with September now running more than three degrees above average.
WGNtv.com
Strong T-Storms until midnight in NE Cook CO
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cook County through MIDNIGHT CDT... At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Prospect Heights to Maywood. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Oak Park, Glenview, Ohare Airport, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Niles, West Town, Austin, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale and Lake View.
New safety plan, road closures aims to tame down Mexican Independence Day 2022 celebrations in Loop
The city has been prepping for this, encouraging people to celebrate Mexican Independence Day peacefully.
Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
