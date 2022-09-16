Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen's funeral: 'You can't help but feel the environment around you'
A heraldry expert said he was honoured to be asked to take part in the Queen's state funeral procession. Philip Tibbetts played a role in a procession of heralds which led her coffin into St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh last week. Later, he will march in a procession from Westminster...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC
People flock to Cotswold church for Queen's funeral
People flocked to a church in Gloucestershire close Princess Anne's home to watch the Queen's funeral service on a big screen. Holy Trinity Church in Minchinhampton was among the many churches across the country to screen the state funeral earlier. The church is located close to The Princess Royal's home...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Young lord mayor proud to be part of history
The youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster says he feels honoured and privileged to be attending the Queen's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Councillor Hamza Taouzzale, 23, will be...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
BBC
Queen's funeral: 'It means a lot that she wanted her people there'
A stabbing survivor who was made MBE for her campaign work said she was honoured to be invited to attend the Queen's funeral. Natalie Queiroz, from Birmingham, was almost killed when she was stabbed 24 times while heavily pregnant in 2016. She was recognised in the Queen's last birthday honours...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Unseen portrait of Elizabeth II unveiled
A previously unseen portrait of the Queen smiling brightly was released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral. Taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in May before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the picture shows the late monarch dressed in blue at Windsor Castle. The portrait of her beaming at...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: State funeral to be screened across Yorkshire
Services will take place to honour the Queen and people are invited to watch the state funeral on big screens across Yorkshire. In Leeds the funeral will be shown on a big screen in Millennium Square. Sheffield Cathedral will open at 08:30 BST on Monday and people are invited to...
BBC
Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral
Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
