Public Safety

Engadget

Uber finds 'no evidence' that sensitive user data was stolen in hack

The intruder who claims to have hacked Uber might not have done much damage. The ridesharing firm has determined that there's "no evidence" the perpetrator accessed sensitive user data, such as trip histories. All services are functioning properly, and the company has restored the use of internal software it took down upon discovering the breach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations

South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than $71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads, regulators said Wednesday, the country's highest-ever data protection fines. Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea -- 82 percent for Google and 98 percent for Meta -- had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke

Uber says it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident” amidst reports that the company’s internal systems have been breached. The alleged hacker, who claims to be an 18-year old, says they have administrator access to company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The New York Times reports that the ride-hailing business has taken multiple internal systems, including Slack, offline while it investigates the breach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ConsumerAffairs

Google tracks you 39 ways -- the most of any Big Tech company, a new analysis suggests

A new analysis of how people are tracked on the internet confirms that wherever you lead, Big Tech will follow – and, Big Tech doesn’t always ask your permission. According to an analysis by StockApps, the titan of tracking is Google. Out of the five major digital firms – Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Apple – Google mines the biggest chunk of data on its users at 39 different data points.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
INTERNET
TheStreet

EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine

American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

How to (kind of) erase yourself from the internet

One quick Google search can reveal a lot about a person — an Instagram photo with their family members tagged, tweets identifying their political affiliation or a leaked phone number abused by scam callers. Deleting yourself from the internet can be difficult in practice. Even if you take down...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Lock a Facebook Profile on PC or Mobile

If you are someone who is very concerned about privacy, Facebook has a profile lock feature that limits content visibility. Since there is no such feature to know who viewed your Facebook profile, you are literally unaware of who is stalking your profile. Therefore, your profile may be prone to...
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Google erroneously sent a nearly $250,000 payment to engineer

Google erroneously sent a security engineer a payment of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the engineer said in a tweet last week. CRYPTO FIRM ERRONEOUSLY SENT WOMAN $7 MILLION+ ‘REFUND’. The tech giant "randomly" sent him $249,999 "a little over 3 weeks ago," Yuga Labs security engineer...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data

Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Uber claims hack came from Lapsus$, the group behind Microsoft and T-Mobile attacks

The company believes the hacker took advantage of a contractor's computer. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. Uber believes it has identified the team behind last week's hack, and the name will sound all too familiar. In an update on the breach, Uber said the perpetrator was affiliated with Lapsus$, the hacking group that has targeted tech firms like Microsoft, Samsung and T-Mobile. The same intruder might also have been responsible for the Rockstar hack that leaked Grand Theft Auto VI, Uber said.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Facebook Not Working on Android? Here’s How to Fix it

With 2.9 billion active users, Facebook is one of the popular Social Media apps. Recent research suggests that among active users, around 82% of people access Facebook from an Android device. If you are one of them and your Facebook is not working, you have come to the right place.
CELL PHONES

