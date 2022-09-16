Read full article on original website
Samsung's US customer data hacked: Here's what info was taken
Samsung's U.S. data servers were hacked in late July, but Samsung didn't inform affected customers until September.
An 18-year-old reportedly hacked Uber's computer systems and sent employees cryptic Slack messages
Uber told Insider it was responding to a "cybersecurity incident" and was in touch with law enforcement.
Engadget
Uber finds 'no evidence' that sensitive user data was stolen in hack
The intruder who claims to have hacked Uber might not have done much damage. The ridesharing firm has determined that there's "no evidence" the perpetrator accessed sensitive user data, such as trip histories. All services are functioning properly, and the company has restored the use of internal software it took down upon discovering the breach.
Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations
South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than $71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads, regulators said Wednesday, the country's highest-ever data protection fines. Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea -- 82 percent for Google and 98 percent for Meta -- had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.
The Verge
Uber apparently hacked by teen, employees thought it was a joke
Uber says it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident” amidst reports that the company’s internal systems have been breached. The alleged hacker, who claims to be an 18-year old, says they have administrator access to company tools including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The New York Times reports that the ride-hailing business has taken multiple internal systems, including Slack, offline while it investigates the breach.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
DuckDuckGo, Proton, Mozilla throw weight behind bill targeting Big Tech ‘surveillance’
Tech companies fighting for data privacy in the US want to resurrect a forgotten old bill. A group of privacy-focused organizations have signed a letter imploring US Congress leaders to schedule a vote on a bill that would hamper data collection by tech giants and promote user access to online privacy tools.
ConsumerAffairs
Google tracks you 39 ways -- the most of any Big Tech company, a new analysis suggests
A new analysis of how people are tracked on the internet confirms that wherever you lead, Big Tech will follow – and, Big Tech doesn’t always ask your permission. According to an analysis by StockApps, the titan of tracking is Google. Out of the five major digital firms – Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and Apple – Google mines the biggest chunk of data on its users at 39 different data points.
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine
American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
Google Beware! TikTok Is Now Challenging Its Search Leadership: Report
China-based ByteDance-owned TikTok has taken the social media world by storm and has emerged as a serious contender to the likes of Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Snap, Inc’s SNAP Snapchat. TikTok, which is loved for its entertainment-focused short videos, is now increasingly presenting a new use case, according...
deseret.com
How to (kind of) erase yourself from the internet
One quick Google search can reveal a lot about a person — an Instagram photo with their family members tagged, tweets identifying their political affiliation or a leaked phone number abused by scam callers. Deleting yourself from the internet can be difficult in practice. Even if you take down...
‘How to be a HOT GIRL on the internet’: A Google-sponsored influencer says it’s avoiding misinformation, according to a TikTok ad with 30 million views
TikToker Eli Rallo says her advice on how to avoid misinformation will teach you how to be a “hot girl on the internet.”
Gizmodo
Users Exploit a Twitter Remote Work Bot to Claim Responsibility for the Challenger Shuttle Disaster
Have you ever wanted to gaslight an AI? Well, now you can, and it doesn’t take much more knowhow than a few strings of text. One Twitter-based bot is finding itself at the center of a potentially devastating exploit that has some AI researchers and developers equal parts bemused and concerned.
technewstoday.com
How to Lock a Facebook Profile on PC or Mobile
If you are someone who is very concerned about privacy, Facebook has a profile lock feature that limits content visibility. Since there is no such feature to know who viewed your Facebook profile, you are literally unaware of who is stalking your profile. Therefore, your profile may be prone to...
FOXBusiness
Google erroneously sent a nearly $250,000 payment to engineer
Google erroneously sent a security engineer a payment of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the engineer said in a tweet last week. CRYPTO FIRM ERRONEOUSLY SENT WOMAN $7 MILLION+ ‘REFUND’. The tech giant "randomly" sent him $249,999 "a little over 3 weeks ago," Yuga Labs security engineer...
Google court docs show that users who opt out of tracking are still monitored
Newly released documents in the Arizona Attorney General’s lawsuit against tech behemoth Google reveal more details about the company’s response to reporting on its privacy policies and how Google users’ IP addresses are used to obtain exact location information. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s case, filed in 2020,...
TechSpot
Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data
Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
Engadget
Uber claims hack came from Lapsus$, the group behind Microsoft and T-Mobile attacks
The company believes the hacker took advantage of a contractor's computer. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. Uber believes it has identified the team behind last week's hack, and the name will sound all too familiar. In an update on the breach, Uber said the perpetrator was affiliated with Lapsus$, the hacking group that has targeted tech firms like Microsoft, Samsung and T-Mobile. The same intruder might also have been responsible for the Rockstar hack that leaked Grand Theft Auto VI, Uber said.
technewstoday.com
Facebook Not Working on Android? Here’s How to Fix it
With 2.9 billion active users, Facebook is one of the popular Social Media apps. Recent research suggests that among active users, around 82% of people access Facebook from an Android device. If you are one of them and your Facebook is not working, you have come to the right place.
