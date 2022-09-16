Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
unc.edu
Stepping into work experience
Lenovo has partnered with the Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program to provide paid internships in STEM fields for C-STEP students. C-STEP provides guaranteed junior year transfer admission to Carolina for talented low- and moderate-income high school and community college students. Students complete their work at one of more than 14 partner community colleges and then transfer to UNC-Chapel Hill to finish their undergraduate coursework.
Family that lost two sons donates $25 million to UNC for Suicide Prevention Institute
“Our two children are gone, and it’s important to recognize their wonderful, short lives. I’m not sure how else to better do that than to help other families.”
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
cbs17
2 Raleigh hospital workers sickened after eating donated ‘home-baked goods,’ officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Raleigh hospital workers became sick after eating some food that had been donated to the hospital earlier this week. The incident happened Thursday at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to a news release Friday from Duke Health officials. The two workers ate “donated home-baked goods”...
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
nccu.edu
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Assistant Professor, Dr. Brian Horton
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. NCCU was notified of the passing of Dr. Brian Horton, assistant professor in the Department of Music, and director of NCCU’s Jazz Studies program and the NCCU Jazz Ensemble, on Thursday, Sept. 15.
ABC11's Ana Rivera shares personal IVF journey that leads to big announcement
One-in-five women are diagnosed with infertility and ABC11's Ana Rivera was one of them. Follow along with her as she starts IVF treatments and has a big announcement.
Greensboro medical center closes after losing millions in grant money
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of a Greensboro community health center came after a loss of millions of dollars in state grant money. The Evans-Blount Community Health Center closed earlier this year. It served a part of the city that is considered a medical desert for more than 10 years.
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
The Daily South
North Carolina Community Raises More Than $31,000 For Beloved Harris Teeter Bagger
In the 23 years he worked as a bagger at the Harris Teeter in Raleigh's Glenwood Village, Tim McCloud made an indelible mark on the neighborhood. For Julie Caviness, he was her part-time therapist. "He's just incredible. He's legendary here, I don't think he even knows it, that's what makes...
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
‘Extremely sad day’: Wreck kills 1 student, injures 3 other students of University of Mount Olive
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
North Carolina teacher injured in assault by high schooler, principal says
A student of Green Hope High School physically assaulted a teacher on campus last week, prompting a statement to all parents of the school from Principal Alison Cleveland.
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
Students, parents involved in middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Female, male ‘under 20’ found shot to death near powerline easement in Orange County, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
