Read full article on original website
Stacey@B
2d ago
Where’s the counter for people who get colds? Enough already, the sheep need to concentrate on ballot harvesting and shouldn’t be sidetracked. They can’t focus on more than one thing at once.
Reply(1)
2
Related
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike
There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
WMTW
Maine school district to discuss possible book ban
BUXTON, Maine — The MSAD 6 school board is expected to discuss and vote on a proposal to ban a book. Just two weeks after the board voted to keep 'It's Perfectly Normal', the board is now considering a challenge to 'Gender Queer'. According to the American Library Association,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Maine leaders urge retailers to continue buying Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional Delegation and Gov. Janet Mills are urging retailers to continue buying Maine lobster after a seafood watchdog group “red-listed” it. Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch alleges Maine lobster fishing practices pose a risk for endangered species like the Atlantic right whale,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
hwy.co
Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit
Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
wgan.com
Maine vaccine mandate for healthcare workers could face another legal challenge
A group of former healthcare workers in Maine who sued over the state’s vaccine mandate are filing an appeal to revive the case. According to the Portland Press Herald, attorneys representing the group are challenging a judge’s decision last month to dismiss their case. The mandate, which took...
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Why the Sappi mill became a flashpoint in the governor’s race
The Shawmut Dam on the Kennebec River in the Shawmut area of Fairfield. The dam was photographed July 13, 2021. Photo by Michael G. Seamans of the Morning Sentinel. The paper industry has long had both a practical and symbolic hold on Maine politics despite its waning brick-and-mortar presence. But it hadn’t been a central talking point in this year’s governor’s race until the past week.
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
Maine’s average teacher salaries lag rest of New England states, data shows
A sharp-eyed reader of The Maine Monitor’s recent story on teacher retirements and resignations seized on one mention deep in the article: that the state’s teachers were the lowest paid in New England. We decided to take a look. Data from the National Education Association (NEA) shows that...
addictedtovacation.com
10 Beautiful RV Parks In Maine That Are On The Ocean
Maine is an excellent place for RVing, with plenty of amenities and things to do. But are there any Maine RV parks on the ocean? Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the states of New Hampshire and Vermont to the west, and the Canadian province of Quebec to the north. Maine is the 12th smallest state in the US, with a total area of 35,387 square miles. Maine is known for its extensive coastline, picturesque mountains, and vibrant lobster fishing industry.
'It's like a walking minefield' Maine woman raising alarm about Alpha-gal syndrome
SHAPLEIGH, Maine — There's another reason to be mindful of ticks when you head outdoors — a bite from the Lone star tick could cause a lifetime allergic reaction to red meat. Called Alpha-gal syndrome — it causes food allergies to red meat such as beef, pork, and other mammal products.
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
Comments / 20