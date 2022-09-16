ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 20

Stacey@B
2d ago

Where’s the counter for people who get colds? Enough already, the sheep need to concentrate on ballot harvesting and shouldn’t be sidetracked. They can’t focus on more than one thing at once.

Reply(1)
2
Related
wabi.tv

347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine

According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike

There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine school district to discuss possible book ban

BUXTON, Maine — The MSAD 6 school board is expected to discuss and vote on a proposal to ban a book. Just two weeks after the board voted to keep 'It's Perfectly Normal', the board is now considering a challenge to 'Gender Queer'. According to the American Library Association,...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
wabi.tv

Maine leaders urge retailers to continue buying Maine lobster

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Congressional Delegation and Gov. Janet Mills are urging retailers to continue buying Maine lobster after a seafood watchdog group “red-listed” it. Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch alleges Maine lobster fishing practices pose a risk for endangered species like the Atlantic right whale,...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
MAINE STATE
hwy.co

Creepy Abandoned Places in Maine You Have to Visit

Maine isn’t just about lobsters and lighthouses; it can be a ghosthunter’s paradise. With all the rural areas in the state, you can find plenty of creepy abandoned places to explore. Many have interesting stories behind them as well. So, where are these abandoned places in Maine? And...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#The Maine Cdc
Q97.9

Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?

It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
103.7 WCYY

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Maine Monitor

Why the Sappi mill became a flashpoint in the governor’s race

The Shawmut Dam on the Kennebec River in the Shawmut area of Fairfield. The dam was photographed July 13, 2021. Photo by Michael G. Seamans of the Morning Sentinel. The paper industry has long had both a practical and symbolic hold on Maine politics despite its waning brick-and-mortar presence. But it hadn’t been a central talking point in this year’s governor’s race until the past week.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
MAINE STATE
addictedtovacation.com

10 Beautiful RV Parks In Maine That Are On The Ocean

Maine is an excellent place for RVing, with plenty of amenities and things to do. But are there any Maine RV parks on the ocean? Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the states of New Hampshire and Vermont to the west, and the Canadian province of Quebec to the north. Maine is the 12th smallest state in the US, with a total area of 35,387 square miles. Maine is known for its extensive coastline, picturesque mountains, and vibrant lobster fishing industry.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy