ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

In the shadow of 831 Water, large mixed-use housing project shows how much change is in motion

By Max Chun
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPKv3_0hy1RdEI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHPlp_0hy1RdEI00
Rendering of the Stanford Studios project proposed for parcels between North Branciforte Avenue, Water Street and Stanford Avenue. (Via City of Santa Cruz)

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

Controversy has stalked the 831 Water Street project , the mixed-use Santa Cruz development involving two buildings, one at four stories and one at five, totaling 140 units and 90,536 square feet at the intersection of Water Street and North Branciforte Avenue east of downtown.

Will a new mixed-use development slated for parcels located just across the street draw the same ire?

That project is called Stanford Studios, and includes parcels at 915, 917, 919 and 923 Water Street , directly adjacent to The Argus Company , a small car dealership. It’s a project in “preapplication,” or early status. That means the project plan, received by the Santa Cruz city planning department in late May, is now getting early review and feedback from relevant city departments and the surrounding community through public outreach meetings, of which one has been held so far.

You might well have passed that corner of Water and Branciforte and seen the mix of used Volkswagens, BMWs, Mercedes, Porsches and more squeezed into the small car lot at the intersection. Argus Company owner Mike Gay said that unlike with 831 Water, initial conversations regarding the Stanford Studios project have not concerned him much.

“I know that there are ongoing talks with the neighbors around here, but I’m personally not too worried about it,” he said. “It seems like the developers are trying to do the right thing, and I think they’ll do it right.”

The one community meeting regarding the new project took place Sept. 7. Nearly 40 members of the public attended that meeting, where they raised familiar concerns, City of Santa Cruz Senior Planner Tim Maier told Lookout on Thursday.

“The feedback was pretty consistent with what we’ve seen for most development projects,” he said. “Largely things like size, adequacy of parking capacity, traffic impacts and shading and shadow impacts are brought up a lot.”

Overall, the project involves the demolition of the current residential and the now-empty commercial buildings that formerly held A Festive Affair Party Rentals and Classic Glass Co. It would encompass 74,770 square feet and include:

  • 105 single-room-occupancy residential units broken into three stories of 35 units per floor with individual bathrooms and kitchens;
  • a shared laundry facility on each story;
  • 981 square feet of commercial tenant space;
  • parking containing 57 vehicular parking stalls,
  • a bike storage room with capacity for 136 bikes;
  • a lobby, leasing office, loading space and mailroom.

The project would also include private and shared outdoor space, rooftop solar and electric vehicle charging stations. The current proposal also seeks to provide 20% of the units at the very-low-income level to allow for a 50% density bonus as the city continues its attempt to chip away at the great number of housing units it needs to build by 2031 . As such, this project is one that will see the Water Street area and Santa Cruz as a whole transforming as older low-rise buildings give way to mid-rise and higher.

Maier said that while the project is “in a broad sense, subject to state regulations like all city actions,” it is not a Senate Bill 35 (SB 35) project. In other words, this development is not a product of the state-mandated growth that 831 Water has found itself tangled up in.

Another timely question for those watching the rezoning and push for more housing: Will major rezoning and impending implementation of new objective design standards , set for discussion and a vote at the Nov. 15 Santa Cruz City Council meeting, affect this proposal?

No, they won't. Because this preapplication has been completed prior to approval of both the proposed rezoning and new objective design standards, the current zoning — community commercial, which allows for a variety of commercial and service uses — is locked in for this project.

However, because this prevents the parcels from taking on the mixed-use high-density designation planned for them, the development will require a special-use permit to allow for the mixed-use vision for the project. That triggers a planning commission review to ensure that the development is in accordance with city regulations, and that it will not have negative impacts on the neighborhood.

After all, Argus Company owner Gay says that while he is typically anti-growth, change might not be the worst thing for the empty and decaying parcels — but it must be well executed.

“That property there has been a mess for a while now, and I’m OK with something new if it's done correctly and makes sense,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County

With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
FOSTER CITY, CA
KSBW.com

Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported

SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
MONTEREY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Dinh Lee

Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse

CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
SAN JOSE, CA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million

The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
The Associated Press

Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SARATOGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Project#Water Street#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Stanford Studios#The Argus Company#Bmws#Mercedes
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
padailypost.com

City Council renames Columbus Day

Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
947
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy