Editor's Note: (Original recording made in 2002) Here in the Dayton region we consider the Wright Brothers to be the foremost early aviators because they were the guys who invented powered flight. It is rather easy to ignore some of the other less famous early aviators among their peers. One of the greatest of those men was Glenn Hammond Curtiss. Twenty years ago I talked to Seth Shulman about his biography of Curtiss. The Wright Brothers were very much a part of this story and in this book readers can obtain some rather different views of the Wrights than the ones that are the most popular and well known.

DAYTON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO