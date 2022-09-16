Read full article on original website
Related
Tippecanoe High School student raises money for new bleachers in less than 24 hours
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The feeling is electric on Friday nights, as fans pack the stands to cheer on the Red Devils, but students at Tippecanoe High School were not thrilled to learn their student section was going to be moved behind the End Zone. So, senior football player, Gordon Haas, decided to do […]
spectrumnews1.com
School district gives students more days out of class
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An Ohio school district is trying something different to help students learn. They’re giving students more days out of class. Courtnie Puckett is trying to help students get to their dreams. She’s a teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary in Middletown, but she's not running a traditional classroom.
wyso.org
Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money
The City of Dayton is investing thousands of dollars to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The money will go toward...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Public Schools superintendent not surprised with state report card rating, says absences play a huge part
DAYTON, Ohio — When the Ohio Department of Education released school report cards last week, district leaders in Dayton said that despite low marks, performance improved. One issue the superintendent said absenteeism is a serious problem the district is facing. Dayton Public Schools was one of hundreds of Ohio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Dayton Rescue Plan funds going to Good Sam
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for September 19, 2022, with Chris Welter:. Hamilton police officer arrested after Friday Night Lights fiasco. (WCPO) City of Hamilton police officer Sergeant Casey Johnson has been charged with an OVI and vandalism after a crash on Friday night. Sergeant Johnson was allegedly involved in an altercation in Ross High School’s parking lot during a Friday night football game. After the altercation, Johnson left in a vehicle that was later involved in a two-car crash. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with an OVI– he was also charged with vandalism for causing damage to a police cruiser door. The Hamilton police department says Johnson has been placed on administrative leave. He is currently in the Butler County jail. Johnson was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Wright State to offer flight training courses to students, hopes to combat pilot shortage
FAIRBORN — A new partnership will allow students at Wright State University to make the sky their classroom. Students will be able to register for flight training classes offered by First Flight Aviation , the university announced. First Flight Innovation is a Federal Aviation Administration-approved flight school located at...
Polish Club of Dayton hold annual Fall Festival today
DAYTON — The Polish Club of Dayton is set to celebrate its annual Fall Festival today with live music and food. Festival attendees are invited to the Polish Picnic Grounds at 3690 Needmore Road in Dayton. Gates open for the event at 1:00 p.m. with polka music by Randy...
wyso.org
The Best of the Book Nook: 'Unlocking The Sky: Glenn Hammond Curtiss and the Race to Invent the Airplane' by Seth Shulman
Editor's Note: (Original recording made in 2002) Here in the Dayton region we consider the Wright Brothers to be the foremost early aviators because they were the guys who invented powered flight. It is rather easy to ignore some of the other less famous early aviators among their peers. One of the greatest of those men was Glenn Hammond Curtiss. Twenty years ago I talked to Seth Shulman about his biography of Curtiss. The Wright Brothers were very much a part of this story and in this book readers can obtain some rather different views of the Wrights than the ones that are the most popular and well known.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
Montgomery County residents are trading in their old tires for cash
“They’re going to utilize these tires and basically recycle them, you know in some way form or fashion so it’s just giving back to the city man, I love my city,” said Resident Erricks Averette.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami Co. Local Food Council hosts annual Locavore Dinner
TROY — The Miami County Local Food Council held their seventh annual Locavore Dinner at Lost Creek Reserve Wednesday evening, Sept 14. The Local Food Council aims to educate citizens on eating locally and keeping their money in the community by buying meat, produce and other items locally rather than from big chains like Kroger and Walmart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyso.org
Dayton Metro Library will host 'Banned Book Week' to raise awareness of attempts at censorship
This week is Banned Books Week. Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship. Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books have doubled in recent years, according to Jeffery Trzeciak, the Executive Director of the Dayton Metro Library.
wyso.org
Upcoming Rock the Vote event at The Brightside combines local music and activism
On this episode of Kaleidoscope, Kris N and Andy Ingram of Poptek records join host Juliet Fromholt to discuss Rock the Vote, an upcoming event which combines performances from local musicians with a voter registration drive. Both Kris and Andy have experience not only as musicians, but also in activism and community organizing. “We’re not gonna get rich, so we have to have other reasons to create art and create music,” they told Juliet about the intersection of music and social activism.
Oregon District businesses celebrated with return of Taste of the Oregon
The event is organized by the Oregon District Business Association. It didn't happen the last two years because of the pandemic.
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: September 18, 2022
GEM CITY CIRQUE: In 1959 an article in a small French newspaper reported that a circus school student had presented the most incredible act using a long piece of fabric. Over the last decade the Aerial Silks, as it’s now known, has seen a surge in popularity thanks to companies like Cirque du Soleil, and performance artists like Pink. It’s even showing up in fitness classes. Renee Wilde visited a studio in Miamisburg, where a local group of aerial artists train and share their love of this performance art form with others.
dayton.com
Renaissance Festival adds more food options
With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
spectrumnews1.com
University of Dayton Human Rights Center receives $350,000 grant to prevent domestic violent extremism
DAYTON, Ohio — The University of Dayton Human Rights Center received more than $350,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to develop a regional network focused on preventing domestic extremism-related violence in southwest Ohio and beyond. What You Need To Know. The University of Dayton Human Rights Center...
Comments / 0