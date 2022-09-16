Read full article on original website
Chiefs starting LB Willie Gay suspended 4 games by NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy. Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage of less than $1,000. Gay’s representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed. Gay agreed to a diversion program in June to resolve the criminal case. There was no appeal of the penalty, so Gay will miss Sunday’s game in Indianapolis along with games against Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and Buffalo.
Former Pitt standout Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after injury
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after an injury.The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while making a tackle during Monday's home game against the Tennesee Titans. Jackson was placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter.According to Bills PR, Jackson, who has full movement in his extremities, is being taken to a local hospital for "evaluation of a neck injury." The Bills added that Jackson will get a CT scan and an X-ray. Jackson is a Coraopolis native who was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He played high school football at Quaker Valley High for his final three prep years.Former Steeler Ryan Shazier said on Twitter that he is praying for Jackson. Shazier retired in 2020 after suffering a spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since learned to walk again.
