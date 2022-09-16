Read full article on original website
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Amazon and Water.org Extend Partnership to Provide Access to Safe Water for 100 Million People
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Water.org today announced a partnership to help launch the Water.org Water & Climate Fund focused on climate-resilient water and sanitation solutions that will result in lasting access for 100 million people across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In addition to launching this fund, Amazon’s $10 million contribution will directly empower 1 million people with water access by 2025, providing 3 billion liters of water per year in areas facing water scarcity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005788/en/ At the 2022 Climate Week NYC Leaders’ Reception, Amazon’s Kara Hurst (Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability) and Sally Fouts (Head of the Climate Pledge) and Gary White and Matt Damon (Co-founders of Water.org and WaterEquity) announce a partnership to provide access to safe water for 100 million people. (Photo: Business Wire)
