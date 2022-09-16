ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's How to Calculate Your Bill for Student Loan Forgiveness, If You Live in One of the 7 States That May Tax It

By Kate Dore, CFP®, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation. Such an investigation is precisely what many of the advocates who are trying to help the migrants have been asking for. The group of 48 Venezuelans was told they would get housing and jobs in Massachusetts. Instead, on orders of...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy