Motorcycle crashes after hitting deer near Houston
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday morning in a crash about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63. Sgt. Ryan Vaughan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound 2003 Harley Davidson operated by Joel T. Kelley, 68, of Thayer, struck a deer, lost control and overturned off the right side the roadway.
Two injured Sunday in Business 60 accident east of Mountain Grove
Two persons were injured Sunday evening in a crash east of Mountain Grove on Business 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Megan Tinsley, 32, of Norwood, was traveling at a slow rate of speed and was struck in the rear by a 2011 Ford Fusion operated by Gracelynn G. Richardson, 18, of Mountain Grove.
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Dent-Texas County line crash
A rider on a motorcycle received serious injuries early Sunday evening west of Highway C near the Texas and Dent counties line. Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha V-Star operated by Stephen P. Morgan, 42, of Lenox, lost control, traveled off the left side of Highway H and overturned. Both the...
Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington
A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
Three hurt when dune buggy, vehicle collide on Bado Road
Three persons were injured when a dune buggy and a vehicle collided Saturday afternoon on Bado Road in western Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 2017 Hammerhead Dune Buggy operated by a 17-year-old Cabool boy turned into the path of a southbound 2004 Toyota Matrix operated by Tammy M. Graham, 64, of Cabool. Brown said the dune buggy rotated clockwise and stopped. The vehicle traveled off the left of the road and came to rest in a ditch.
Barnhart man hurt in accident in Washington County
A Barnhart man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the area of Washington County south of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eric Northern, 43, of Barnhart was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on Mine Road north of Woodland Lane near the Woodland Lakes development at 10:22 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road and the pickup overturned.
ATV crash hurts man north of Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove received moderate injuries late Friday night in an ATV north of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Jason Sentman said an eastbound 2013 Artic Cat 300 driven by Jason D. Ballinger, 39, traveled off the right side of Mountain Valley Road and struck a metal fence. The vehicle returned to the roadway, began overturning and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, he said.
All lanes of I-44 near Lewis Road re-open after accident involving tractor trailer is cleared
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of I-44 near Lewis Road were closed Sunday morning due to an accident that resulted in semi catching on fire. Police tell News 4 that nobody was injured in the accident that happened between Lewis Road and Antire Road. All lanes re-opened in the early afternoon.
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
One injured Friday in Texas County
A Mountain Grove woman was injured Friday afternoon in a crash in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said an eastbound 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Rebeccah J. McGregor, 39, of Mountain Grove, struck a 2011 Kia Forte operated by Jubee L. Berry, 23, of Mountain Grove in the rear. The mishap occurred at Business 60 at Hubbard Street in Mountain Grove.
Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
High Ridge man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A High Ridge man was seriously injured the morning of Sept. 10 in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 100 east of St. Albans Road west of Wildwood in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:38 a.m., Luis E. Martinez, 32, of High Ridge was driving a 2002...
One seriously injured in accident
A Mountain View woman — who has ties to Texas County — was injured Tuesday morning in a Howell County crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Derrick W. West, 45, failed to yield to a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Mavis M. Aye, 86.
2 people killed in head-on crash on I-55 in Jefferson County identified
ARNOLD, Mo. — Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified which car was traveling southbound on northbound Interstate 55. This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error. Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County. The crash happened at...
Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, […]
JCSO: Leave the police work to the professionals
(Hillsboro) Vehicle thefts across the region are still taking place frequently, and with the advances in technology, some victims may have trackers on their vehicles and can easily find out where that stolen vehicle is located. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says while that may be true, leave the investigation work to the law enforcement professionals.
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for allegedly tampering with cars, possessing meth
A 35-year-old Pacific man was arrested for reportedly trying to get into cars at Eureka Auto Collision Center. He also allegedly was found with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Eureka Police reported. At about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 26, an officer allegedly saw the man lift at least two door...
