Three persons were injured when a dune buggy and a vehicle collided Saturday afternoon on Bado Road in western Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said an eastbound 2017 Hammerhead Dune Buggy operated by a 17-year-old Cabool boy turned into the path of a southbound 2004 Toyota Matrix operated by Tammy M. Graham, 64, of Cabool. Brown said the dune buggy rotated clockwise and stopped. The vehicle traveled off the left of the road and came to rest in a ditch.

CABOOL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO