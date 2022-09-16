Read full article on original website
Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE
It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”
Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
Max Dupri Continues to Tease Gimmick Change
It would appear that the current Maximum Male Models gimmick is getting close to its inevitable end. On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Max and Maxxine Dupri introduced Mace and Mansoor. They were going to model the Back to School collection this week, but Braun Strowman attacked them instead.
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals He Wasn’t Happy With an AEW Creative Decision
AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on the Café De René with René Duprée podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Pillman Jr. commented on The Varsity Blondes in AEW:. “As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our...
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
Video: WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul
In the wake of a recent claim that he could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Internet sensation Logan Paul dared The Head of the Table to meet him face-to-face in a special press conference in Las Vegas. You can watch the...
Shotzi Turns Face During WWE SmackDown (Video)
Bayley won her match against Raquel Rodriquez on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. After the match was over, Damage Control continued to attack Raquel. Shotzi made a babyface turn when she ran down to the ring and made the save for Raquel. The commentators brought up the possibility...
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked for His AEW Release and Addresses His Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after his match at the Perseverance event held by Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California, Malakai Black took the time to talk to the fans in attendance. On Sunday evening, Black issued a statement that was more detailed than his previous one regarding his...
“Steiner Diner” Edition of WWE Table For 3 to Premiere on Friday
Later on this week, the “Steiner Diner” edition of Table For 3 will premiere on WWE Network. Bron Breaker, the current Unified WWE NXT Champion, will appear on a special episode of Table For 3 with his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner, both of whom are inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. This episode will air on both Peacock and the WWE Network.
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Big nWo Would’ve Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
During the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff responded to a hypothetical question relating to the nWo. Bischoff discussed how much bigger the group could have become if Hulk Hogan had not joined the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan was the third man to join the group after the two.
Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The following is a list of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * A celebration is planned in honor of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The segment is supposed to include a golf cart from Damage CTRL as well as another limousine.
New Classic WWE Content Added to Peacock and WWE Network
It seems this months classic content drop is a little Old School. Every third Monday of the month, WWE uploads a bunch of classic content to Peacok and WWE Network. This months offering falls under the banner of the category Old School, 1988 to be more specific. Six episodes in total have been added. The newest episodes can be found under Season 17 on Peacock. The episodes added are as follows.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/19/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main event for tonight’s RAW will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Seth Rollins. Additionally, the match between Austin Theory and Kevin Owens has been announced.
Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Super Series TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling returns tonight with Super Series 2022 in Norcross, Georgia at the Space Event Center (Espacio Discoteque). Here is the final card:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker.
Johnny Gargano Discusses Candice Lerae Possibly Returning to WWE
WWE star Johnny Gargano recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gargano commented on his wife Candice LeRae possibly returning to WWE. Gargano said, “I think she’s not sure yet. Obviously, this is a whole new...
