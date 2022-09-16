ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

PWMania

AEW Rampage Results – September 16, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with what will be the final television broadcast from the promotion ahead of their highly-anticipated annual tradition next week with AEW Grand Slam special events emanating from the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
ALBANY, NY
PWMania

Max Dupri Continues to Tease Gimmick Change

It would appear that the current Maximum Male Models gimmick is getting close to its inevitable end. On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Max and Maxxine Dupri introduced Mace and Mansoor. They were going to model the Back to School collection this week, but Braun Strowman attacked them instead.
ANAHEIM, CA
PWMania

Malakai Black Speaks Out Amidst Reports of Being Granted His AEW Release

Malakai Black, who reportedly received a conditional release from AEW, took part in the Perseverance event of Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California. Black spoke to fans about his place in wrestling after the contest. Following the match, Black said the following to fans about his status in...
POMONA, CA
PWMania

Two WarGames Matches Set for WWE Survivor Series 2022

WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that this year’s WWE Survivor Series will feature not one but two different WarGames matches during an interview with The Ringer. Triple H said, “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of...
WWE

