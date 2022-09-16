Read full article on original website
AEW Rampage Results – September 16, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York with what will be the final television broadcast from the promotion ahead of their highly-anticipated annual tradition next week with AEW Grand Slam special events emanating from the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
Max Dupri Continues to Tease Gimmick Change
It would appear that the current Maximum Male Models gimmick is getting close to its inevitable end. On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Max and Maxxine Dupri introduced Mace and Mansoor. They were going to model the Back to School collection this week, but Braun Strowman attacked them instead.
Malakai Black Speaks Out Amidst Reports of Being Granted His AEW Release
Malakai Black, who reportedly received a conditional release from AEW, took part in the Perseverance event of Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California. Black spoke to fans about his place in wrestling after the contest. Following the match, Black said the following to fans about his status in...
Two WarGames Matches Set for WWE Survivor Series 2022
WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that this year’s WWE Survivor Series will feature not one but two different WarGames matches during an interview with The Ringer. Triple H said, “We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of...
