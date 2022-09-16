ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, MA

NECN

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in Vermont

Flash flood warnings are in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon. The warnings impact Rutland County, Windsor County and Bennington County. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s,...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

9/18/22: Showers and Storms to start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. A warm end to the weekend with temperatures for many in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms popped up this afternoon and will likely linger into the early evening hours before diminishing overnight. Another warm and humid afternoon expect for Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.
ALBANY, NY
Washington, NH
Mount Washington, MA
New Hampshire State
Washington, MA
Washington State
WBEC AM

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
iBerkshires.com

Vt Fish & Wildlife Warns About Rabbit Virus

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and Massachusetts and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. There have been no cases in either state but...
NECN

Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers

Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
HOOKSETT, NH
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?

When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ

LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

A Legend Returns This Saturday!

Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled

UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
GREENPORT, NY
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
PITTSFIELD, MA

