NECN
FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Warnings in Vermont
Flash flood warnings are in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon. The warnings impact Rutland County, Windsor County and Bennington County. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s,...
NEWS10 ABC
9/18/22: Showers and Storms to start the week
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. A warm end to the weekend with temperatures for many in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms popped up this afternoon and will likely linger into the early evening hours before diminishing overnight. Another warm and humid afternoon expect for Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Alert: What Toothpaste Do You Use, Berkshire County? It Might Be On Recall
Smile, Berkshire County, let's see those beautiful pearly whites. Hopefully, all of you reading this are taking responsible care of your teeth and gums. If so, then this message is for you. What kind of toothpaste are you and your family using right now for your oral care? The reason...
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
westernmassnews.com
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
iBerkshires.com
Vt Fish & Wildlife Warns About Rabbit Virus
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus, a highly contagious virus capable of affecting rabbits and snowshoe hare, is appearing in states close to Vermont and Massachusetts and may show up here according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. There have been no cases in either state but...
Plane crash in Great Barrington cornfield Sunday
A single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield behind 146 Hurlburt Road, according to Great Barrington Police. Emergency crews at the Walter J. Koladza Airport located the plane off the east end of the runway.
newyorkalmanack.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Dutchess County Deer
EHD virus is an often-fatal disease of deer that is transmitted by biting midges – small bugs often called no-see-ums or “punkies.” The disease is not spread directly from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. The EHD virus was...
NECN
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?
When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
iBerkshires.com
Allen Heights Veterinary Repeats as Josh Billings Runaground Champ
LENOX, Mass. -- Hundreds of amateur athletes Sunday won the 46th Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon where, as the motto goes, "To finish is to win." The day's fastest finishers featured familiar names as the four-man team from Allen Heights Veterinary was the first across the finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, which took over this year from Tanglewood as the triathlon terminus.
A Legend Returns This Saturday!
Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled
UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
NECN
Sailor From Mass. Who Died at Pearl Harbor to Be Buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes more than 80 years after the attack that drew the U.S....
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
