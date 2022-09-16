Read full article on original website
PWMania
Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE
It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
PWMania
Shotzi Turns Face During WWE SmackDown (Video)
Bayley won her match against Raquel Rodriquez on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. After the match was over, Damage Control continued to attack Raquel. Shotzi made a babyface turn when she ran down to the ring and made the save for Raquel. The commentators brought up the possibility...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
PWMania
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
PWMania
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked for His AEW Release and Addresses His Situation
As PWMania.com previously reported, after his match at the Perseverance event held by Prestige Wrestling on Saturday night in Pomona, California, Malakai Black took the time to talk to the fans in attendance. On Sunday evening, Black issued a statement that was more detailed than his previous one regarding his...
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Recalls How John Cena Reacted To Her Not Drinking At Parties
Maria Kanellis' first WWE run lasted from 2005 until her release in 2010, a time when John Cena was on top of the world. The two Superstars even had the opportunity to team up in mixed tag team action against Edge and Lita in 2006, defeating the now Hall of Famers. Cena did not just have Kanellis' back in the ring, however, as the former 24/7 Champion recalled how he reacted to her not drinking at parties when she had to be up early the next day.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
PWMania
Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals He Wasn’t Happy With an AEW Creative Decision
AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on the Café De René with René Duprée podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Pillman Jr. commented on The Varsity Blondes in AEW:. “As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
stillrealtous.com
Popular Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
In the world of professional wrestling interesting gimmicks come and go, and it looks like one highly talked about character may have made his last appearance on WWE programming. PWInsider is reporting that Ezekiel is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster. It was noted that Elias replaced Ezekiel on...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star's AEW Debut To Air Tonight On Dark: Elevation
One of the more surprising bits of news from wrestling last week was when Mascara Dorada, the Artist Formerly Known as Gran Metalik, made his AEW debut prior to last Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Albany, New York. Today, fans learned when the former WWE star's debut match would air. In a tweet early Monday morning, AEW unveiled the card for tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." And among the eight match card is Dorada's debut, which will see him go one-on-one with Chaos Project's Serpentico.
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Signs New Deal With The Company
When it comes to stars who have made an impression on the AEW fans it certainly seems that MJF is at the top of the list. MJF spent several months away from AEW after he cut a promo back in June where he called Tony Khan “a f***ing mark” but he recently returned to television at the All Out pay-per-view.
PWMania
Video: WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul
In the wake of a recent claim that he could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Internet sensation Logan Paul dared The Head of the Table to meet him face-to-face in a special press conference in Las Vegas. You can watch the...
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Survivor Series Will Have Two WarGames Matches
The iconic WarGames structure will be the focus of WWE's Survivor Series in November. Created by Dusty Rhodes, WarGames got its start in NWA and WCW, and was eventually transferred over to the NXT brand as part of its TakeOver events. With Triple H fully in charge of WWE, the newly-announced Chief Content Officer has revealed to The Ringer that this year's Survivor Series is being renamed Survivor Series WarGames. For the first time ever on a main roster show, there will be two WarGames matches. As Triple H explained, the men and women's rosters will both be involved.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
PWMania
Logan Paul Starts Angle with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, Paul Heyman Returns to WWE
In the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul confirmed what PWMania.com reported earlier about a match that is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel. Paul indicated that he would be announcing the match with Reigns at a press conference that would take place...
