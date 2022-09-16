ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altavista, VA

WSET

Drilling operations to begin at Riverfront Park, trail closures expected

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 and 21, crews will be collecting geotechnical cores using a drilling rig at Riverfront Park. Lynchburg's Public Works Department said one of the core samples will fall in the middle of the James River Heritage Trail which will require its closure for the duration of the work.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Expect week-long milling, paving operations on various Lynchburg streets

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Beginning Monday, September 19, and continuing through Thursday, September 22, milling and paving operations will be completed across the Hill City. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the city said milling operations on portions of Third Street (from Monroe Street to Federal Street), Fourth Street (from Monroe Street to Jackson Street), Polk Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) and Monroe Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Altavista, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man dies after house fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, in the Fort Lewis area. Crews found a two-story wood frame structure that was heavily involved in fire. Neighbors advised firefighters...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
#Wset
WSET

Where should you park? Paving work at Anglers Park in Danville to begin

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation announced that there will be paving work completed at Anglers Park. The work is expected to begin on Monday. They said that park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on September 19 until late afternoon on September 23.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
CALLAWAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant. They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire. As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated...
ROANOKE, VA

