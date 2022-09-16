LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Beginning Monday, September 19, and continuing through Thursday, September 22, milling and paving operations will be completed across the Hill City. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the city said milling operations on portions of Third Street (from Monroe Street to Federal Street), Fourth Street (from Monroe Street to Jackson Street), Polk Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) and Monroe Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) will be performed.

