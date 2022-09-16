Read full article on original website
WSET
Drilling operations to begin at Riverfront Park, trail closures expected
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 and 21, crews will be collecting geotechnical cores using a drilling rig at Riverfront Park. Lynchburg's Public Works Department said one of the core samples will fall in the middle of the James River Heritage Trail which will require its closure for the duration of the work.
WSET
Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
WSET
Expect week-long milling, paving operations on various Lynchburg streets
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Beginning Monday, September 19, and continuing through Thursday, September 22, milling and paving operations will be completed across the Hill City. From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, the city said milling operations on portions of Third Street (from Monroe Street to Federal Street), Fourth Street (from Monroe Street to Jackson Street), Polk Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) and Monroe Street (from Fifth Street to Second Street) will be performed.
WSET
Traffic lights repaired on Route 130 intersection in Madison Heights
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is sharing with the public a traffic alert in Madison Heights. The traffic lights at the BUS29 and Route 130 intersection (area of Sheetz) are out, deputies said. They also said to use caution and treat this intersection as...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
WSLS
Man dies after house fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, in the Fort Lewis area. Crews found a two-story wood frame structure that was heavily involved in fire. Neighbors advised firefighters...
WSET
James Crossing apartment management gives answers about unsafe and condemned building
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 has finally heard back from the property owners at the James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg after dozens were left without a home when their building was shut down. "The way they've been treating us ever since this happened is pretty much like criminals. Like...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
wfirnews.com
Augusta Free Press
WSET
Police working to determine cause of death after juvenile shot and killed in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police said they were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW at approximately 11:40 p.m., police said. Responding officers said they found an...
WSET
Where should you park? Paving work at Anglers Park in Danville to begin
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation announced that there will be paving work completed at Anglers Park. The work is expected to begin on Monday. They said that park users will not be able to park in the main parking lot adjacent to the restroom facility from 3 p.m. on September 19 until late afternoon on September 23.
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
WSET
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash.
WSET
E.C. Glass on lockdown due to suspicious phone call, other VA schools see same threat: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass went on lockdown on Monday due to a suspicious phone call received at the school, officials said. According to an email to parents from Principal Rose Flaugher, the lockdown began Monday afternoon. Flaugher said as a precaution, the Lynchburg Police Department placed the...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
WSET
20-year-old Callaway man dead, in Franklin Co. crash :VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Friday, September 16 at 6:15 p.m. This incident occurred on Route 615 in Franklin County. Police said that the Toyota pickup was traveling on east Route 619...
WSLS
Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant. They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire. As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated...
WSLS
