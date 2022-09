The UCLA Bruins (3-0) and Colorado Buffaloes (0-3) open their Pac-12 campaigns Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (PAC-12 Network). Below, we look at UCLA at Colorado odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions. The Bruins...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO