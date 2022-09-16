Read full article on original website
GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out
At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
An Update Has Increased The Performance Of Outer Wilds On The PS5 And Xbox Series X, Allowing Gamers To Experience The Game At More Excellent Frame Rates And Fidelity
Outer Wilds has existed for a while, but a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update improved its performance on the next-generation systems. With the release of this update, both new and seasoned gamers on various gaming systems have an unknown reason to check out the game. Outer Wilds captured...
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced in late August that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc...
Electronic Arts CEO kinda hopes Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive
Uncertainty about the future of Call of Duty is "a tremendous opportunity" for Battlefield. Possibly the biggest potential obstacle to the biggest videogame industry acquisition of all time—Microsoft's proposed takeover of Activision-Blizzard (opens in new tab)—is Call of Duty, and specifically the possibility that Microsoft could one day make it a console exclusive, thereby denying it to Sony. Microsoft has repeatedly said it won't (opens in new tab)—at least, not anytime soon—while Sony says the actual on-paper guarantees fall far short (opens in new tab) of public representations.
Daily Deals: Apple AirPods Max, Nintendo Switch OLED, Breath of the Wild, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including a Humble 2K Megahits Bundle that includes 18 PC games for as low as $16, reconditioned Apple AirPods Max on sale, a Nintendo Switch OLED console for about $309, and Breath of the Wild for 40 bucks. Check out these deals and even more below.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
Top Speed
China’s First Electric Supercar Can Do 0-62 MPH In Just 1.9 Seconds
China is arguably one of the leaders when it comes to making electric cars. With so many homegrown brands like Nio, Xpeng, and a bunch of lesser-known Chinese EV companies out there, China’s electric car adoption is far ahead of any other nation in the world. What’s been missing is a production EV supercar, at least up until this point.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
dotesports.com
Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 model with a detachable disc drive
PlayStation 5 fans might see a new version of the Sony console next year, with a PS5 device with a detachable disc drive reportedly in development. The PS5 is one of the most popular consoles in the market and will likely maintain its spot for the foreseeable future. New versions of consoles are common after a few years, and the next PS5 model might introduce a substantial change that allows players to remove or attach a disc drive.
NME
3D Realms’ ‘WRATH: Aeon of Ruin’ to leave Early Access in 2023
WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, the retro-inspired FPS from KillPixel and publishers 3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing finally has a release date, and is set to leave Early Access in Spring 2023. Currently in Early Access, and set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
Engadget
'Hollow Knight: Silksong' will come to the PS4 and PS5, eventually
The long-awaited sequel had already been confirmed for Switch, Xbox and PC. fans who tend to only play games on PlayStation can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-awaited sequel, , will be . The game had already been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC, Mac and Linux. Silksong is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming .
u.today
Long-Awaited Shiba Inu Game Launched in Australia, Fans Say It Would Just Make Money on SHIB Name
You Might Be Able To Play Elden Ring Without A Console Soon
"Elden Ring" is an incredibly engrossing game, one with a world as unique as its combat mechanics. It's a game that's hard to put down, and thanks to a recent announcement of a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games, turning off the console doesn't mean leaving the world of "Elden Ring." Soon, there will be a new way for super fans to engage with the Lands Between: "Elden Ring: The Board Game."
Phil Spencer Has Stated That Increasing The Price Of The Xbox Is Not The Appropriate Course Of Action
The news that Sony would be increasing the price of the PS5 caused many people worldwide to raise their eyebrows. Furthermore, the United States of America and Japan were not included in the price increase, which was an even more unexpected development. In reply to this, Microsoft informed its loyal customer base that it has no intention of raising the Xbox Series X|S price. Now, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has provided additional insight into the reasoning behind this decision.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
