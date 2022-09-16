Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
FEBEN's SS23 Menswear Proved Tailoring Can Be Flirty
As one of the UK’s most exciting rising female designers, FEBEN crafts sleek and sexy womenswear for her fellow community. Working to shine a light on Black femme bodies, Feben Vemmenby now returns to the London Fashion Week stomping ground to present her third collection under the NEWGEN cohort. For FW22, the designer set on displaying a range infused with love and self-development motifs. The presentation showcased FEBEN in a delicate light while maintaining a refined design language. Now, the designer presents her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, welcoming a fresh slew of menswear.
hypebeast.com
Paria Farzaneh Shows a Softer Side to Menswear for SS23
From Converse collaborations to exploring AI with Beats, Paria Farzaneh is one of the UK’s most diverse talents, with her fashion shows consistently moving the needle when it comes to creativity — remind yourself of Fall/Winter 2020’s “Number 6” collection for a hit of high-octane inspiration. She soon followed up during the lockdown with a social experiment-centric FW21 collection and campaign, and has since segmented herself as a designer unlike many others, capable of blending heritage, sportswear, and cultural impact into one organized presentation.
hypebeast.com
Dior Will Show Its Men's Pre-Fall Collection in Front of Egypt's Giza Pyramids
Designer Kim Jones will present his upcoming Men’s Pre-Fall collection in Egypt. On December 3, the show will take place in the foreground of the Giza Pyramids near the nation’s capital, Cairo, marking the French House’s latest destination runway. According to a statement obtained by WWD, “the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel.”
hypebeast.com
Simone Rocha's SS23 Menswear Debut Stole Our Hearts
Did Simone Rocha just steal London Fashion Week before it’s even ended? With her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which debuted earlier today at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales — colloquially known as The Old Bailey — it seems Rocha might have just done just that. With a formative background that commenced under Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East class of 2010, as well as an education at Central Saint Martins, Rocha has made a name for herself for consistently delivering season after season; each kitted out in her usual romantic design language.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Dilara Fındıkoğlu SS23 Portrays Life’s Road to Freedom
With an invite that switched up a quote from Dita Von Teese reading: “I have nightmares about like… falling in love with someone who wears Dilara Fındıkoğlu every day,” Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s return to London Fashion Week had many onlookers anticipated, to say the least. Previous seasons saw the Turkish-born designer present “a mass ritual intended to summon the winter back” for SS20, while collections like SS18 were some of her most provocative, igniting a conversation around politics and religion, inviting the fashion week cast to church as looks presented sinners and deviants.
hypebeast.com
S.S. Daley SS23 Was a Love Letter to Vita Sackville-West and Violet Trefusis
As one of Britain’s most influential young designers, S.S. DALEY has set his mark as an emerging talent to watch. Returning to the London Fashion Week calendar for the third time, he now presents his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For FW22, Steven Stokey-Daley called into question the dissolution of stately homes in the 20th century. London dance school students took part in a theatrical performance that saw the designer pay tribute to the union of theatre and movement.
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson SS23 Hit the Jackpot
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, had a momentous return to form for Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan. His menswear collection asked you to look deeper, not just observing clothes as vapid objects but ones that can intrigue, arouse, and dissect what qualifies as fashion. At the time of the show, Anderson stated, “As much as it is real, thus objective, it is all very subjective, and rather puzzling, or defiant, or insolent because of that.” He concluded that only the wearer can tell, and this all stems — as far as the fashion crowd is concerned — from his expansive amounts of creativity as the designer of LOEWE, a brand that has allowed him to push the boundaries wide open, in turn inspiring his eponymous label and bringing it back to its former glory.
hypebeast.com
Kanye West Files New Trademarks for Donda Sports Accessories, Sportswear, Apparel
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has filed new trademarks for Donda Sports merchandise, Dove Sports and Donda Doves. According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, Ye and Mascotte Holdings is looking to trademark accessories, sportswear and apparel for Donda Sports, with items like bags, fanny packs, luggage, wallets, umbrellas, blankets, T-shirts, jackets, hats, shoes and more listed. He’s also planning to use the Dove Sports name for his athletic services that will offer training sessions, competitions, tournaments, camps, seminars, field trips and education resources such as classes, workshops and seminars, while Donda Doves will be utilized for selling sports equipment and accessories ranging from baseball bats to basketballs, hockey pucks, posters, mugs, sporting goods and online retail stores.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Helen Kirkum's LFW Assembly Introduced Her First In-House Sneaker "Palimpsest"
London fashion week is well underway, and what better way to wind down the busy evening than with a new Helen Kirkum creation — who was previously featured on Sole Mates. The sneaker customizer has established herself as both a deconstructor and rebuilder, specializing in made-to-order footwear. At her studio, participants can drop off a few rusty kicks near and dear to their hearts, and Kirkum will mash them up into a remarkable 1-of-1 creation. Utilizing fabric and consumer waste found in TRAID charity bins, she employs upcycled materials for use throughout her designs.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
hypebeast.com
Nik Bentel Transforms the Manila Folder Into a Vegan Leather Handbag
On the heels of launching his hit Shipping Box Bag, interdisciplinary artist and designer Nik Bentel has returned with a new quirky creation: a bag and wallet mimicking a manila folder. Constructed from vegan leather, the bag is the exact size of a standard manila folder. While the bag lays...
hypebeast.com
YEEZY Faces Restrictions on Standalone Activities Following Ye's GAP Partnership Termination
Though Ye revealed that he terminated his partnership with last week, YEEZY must still follow strict limitations from the company, according to a document shared on Ye’s Instagram, titled “Summary of Restrictions on YEEZY Standalone Activities.”. The restriction notice, which applies to both YEEZY’s licensing and endorsing agreement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
MISCHIEF Takes Aim With Its 2022 "GOALFEST" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MISCHIEF has now presented its 2022 “GOALFEST” collection. The name of the range refers to the informal term that notes a game, or part of a game, during which many goals are scored. The offering comes with both men’s and women’s styles defining...
hypebeast.com
Ralph Lauren Celebrates Its Origins With "Polo Originals" Curation
55 years in business, is reflecting on its stylistic impact for Fall 2022, with a curated assortment of menswear referencing its uniquely American roots. Dubbed “Polo Originals,” the offering lets its heritage speak for itself, honoring the brand’s penchant for spirited sportsmanship, British tailoring and timeless iconography through a bevy of staple ensembles.
hypebeast.com
Birth of the Teenager's Reebok Club C 85 Collaboration Surfaces
A consistent stream of collaborations continues to catapult out from Reebok‘s lifestyle category lately. We’ve seen the vector brand link up with Mountain Research for a unique take of the Beatnik as well as Wood Wood for a clean Classic Low team-up, and now it’s partnering with Birth of the Teenager for a new Club C 85 installment.
hypebeast.com
F/CE.® Explores Modern German Architecture With Gramicci in FW22 Capsule
Today saw the launch of an exclusive Gramicci capsule by F/CE. at JOINT GALLERY Harajuku, Japan. Having already proved its strength in coming up with some of the best outwear collections this year — especially with actual outdoor-gear purveyors (think NANGA) — the Japanese label returns with household name Gramicci for a unisex capsule.
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following its Nike ACG collaboration, Supreme is now readying a reconnection with Yohji Yamamoto for Fall 2022. Serving as the lasted installment of its major collaboration series of the season, the upcoming special range follows the Fall 2020 collaboration between the New York imprint and iconic Japanese label. The Supreme...
hypebeast.com
Bladee Announces Upcoming Spiderr Album With "DRAIN STORY" Release
Announcing his upcoming sixth album, Spiderr, Bladee, recently release “DRAIN STORY.” The new track from the Swedish artist is accompanied by a visual shot and edited by fellow Drain Gang member Ecco2K. “DRAIN STORY” follows the creative freedom of Crest and sees Bladee reunite with producer Whitearmor. The...
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following its ENGINEERED GARMENTS collaboration, Palace is now readying the release of the Week 8 drop of its Fall 2022 collection. The Week 8 drop features light outerwear, pullovers, T-shirts, and pants. Leading this week’s release is the Panelled Shell Jacket and matching Jogger and Polartec 1/4 Zip Jacket marked...
hypebeast.com
‘Nioh’ Studio To Make Open-World Japan-Set RPG ‘Rise of the Ronin’
Team Ninja, the studio responsible for developing the action role-playing Nioh franchise, is working on a new title. Rise of the Ronin is a combat-focused action RPG that takes place in an open-world Japan. The game takes place at the tail end of the 300-year-long Edo Period, often referred to...
Comments / 0