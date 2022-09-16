Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 19, 2022
Max Armstrong shares that the Fast Recovery Act in California is causing trouble in the state, but is more far reaching than many think. Max offers insight on the new bill from Riley Lagesen, an attorney with Greenberg Taurig. Lagesen, who told Nation’s Restaurant News that this concept is likely to catch on in other states including New York, Illinois, and elsewhere. The act is designed to give fast food employees a seat at the table for wage discussions. Max reports on what it might mean for the future.
Nature.com
Evaluation of the integrated exposure uptake biokinetic (IEUBK) model for lead in children
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. The Integrated Exposure Uptake Biokinetic Model for Lead in Children (IEUBK model) was developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to support assessments of health risks to children from exposures to lead (Pb). Objective. This study evaluated performance of IEUBK...
healio.com
NIH offers $8M to improve maternal health outcomes
The NIH is offering up to $8 million in prize money to United States-based innovators or organizations that develop technology to improve maternal health outcomes in areas lacking access to maternity care. “Many maternal deaths are preventable if the health problem is identified early, but millions of women in the...
ARPA-H: High-risk, high-reward health research is the mandate of new, billion-dollar US agency
A new multibillion-dollar federal agency was created with a goal of supporting “the next generation of moonshots for health” in science, logistics, diversity and equality. And the agency now has it’s first leader, as President Joe Biden announced Renee Wegrzyn as director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, on Sept. 12, 2022. Since the announcement of the intention to establish ARPA-H two years ago, this new agency has sparked interest and questions within both academia and industry. I have been a director of innovation-driven health institutes for decades and have worked with many of the government...
archyworldys.com
Airalzh initiatives to support research
Although understanding of the disease continues to improve at the moment. slow down cognitive decline and reduce some behavioral disorders. . To better understand the origins of the disease, one of the main challenges of the research is to better characterize its risk factors by identifying the pathophysiological processes at play and, therefore, to propose new therapeutic targets.
Beam Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Preclinical Data From Gene Editing Approach For Hepatitis B Infection
Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM announced new preclinical data demonstrating the potential of its multiplex base editing approach to reduce hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) expression and prevent viral rebound of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in vivo models. Base editors are designed to enable direct and irreversible conversion of a specific...
technologynetworks.com
Bacteria Get Help From "Silent" Mutations To Evade Antibiotics
Bacteria can acquire resistance to antibiotics through random mutations in their DNA that provide them with an advantage that helps them survive. Finding genetic mutations, and discovering how they help bacteria to survive antibiotic attack, is key to helping us fight back with new drugs. The researchers have now discovered...
Gutter to gut: How antimicrobial-resistant microbes journey from environment to humans
From sore throats to fevers and life-threatening infections, most people have periodically used antibiotics. Recent reports show that the global COVID-19 pandemic has increased the use of antibiotics. Some microbes may be naturally resistant to certain antimicrobials. In other cases, improper use of antimicrobials promotes the modification of microbial genes (genes are units of DNA), making the microbes resistant to antimicrobials. The man behind the discovery of antibiotics, Alexander Fleming, gave an anticipatory warning on this topic in his 1945 Nobel lecture: “Mr. X. has a sore throat. He buys some penicillin and gives himself, not enough to kill the streptococci...
beefmagazine.com
Off-farm income essential for ag economy
U.S. farmers’ and ranchers’ growing dependence on off-farm employment and income reveals the growing economic interconnection of rural communities and surrounding cities. According to a study by researchers at the University of Missouri, 82% of U.S. farm household income now comes from off-farm sources. The study was commissioned by CoBank and completed in partnership with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
cancernetwork.com
Stacey A. Cohen, MD, Discusses the Relevance of ctDNA as a Prognostic Marker for Resected Stage I-III CRC
Based on findings from a real-world retrospective analysis, Stacey A. Cohen, MD, discussed the prognostic value of post-surgical minimal residual disease detection in patients with stage I to III colorectal cancer. In a recent interview with CancerNetwork® during the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO), Stacey A. Cohen,...
MedPage Today
Participation Key When Comparing CT Colonography and FIT for CRC Screening
Three rounds of fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) is more effective for population colorectal cancer (CRC) screening compared with a single CT colonography, likely due to a higher rate of participation, the randomized SAVE trial in Italy showed. Among over 14,000 participants in the modified intention-to-screen analysis, the detection rate for...
beefmagazine.com
American Farmland Trust leads group in effort
American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
NTHU Interdisciplinary Research Team Discovers the Secret to Success
HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- The key to success is not giving up! Cross-species research conducted by an interdisciplinary research team at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) led by professors Yu-Ju Chou from the Department of Early Childhood Education and Tsung-Han Kuo from the Institute of Systems Neuroscience has found that the social hierarchies of children and mice are similarly formed at an early age. Surprisingly, they discovered that these hierarchies are not so much determined by who is stronger, but rather by who is willing to yield. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005090/en/ Chou Yu-Ju (left) and Kuo Tsung-Han have found that social dominance is not so much determined by who is stronger, but rather by who is willing to yield. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)
technologynetworks.com
Algorithm Achieves Breakthrough in Novel Protein Design
Over the past two years, machine learning has revolutionized protein structure prediction. Now, three papers in Science describe a similar revolution in protein design. In the new papers, biologists at the University of Washington School of Medicine show that machine learning can be used to create protein molecules much more accurately and quickly than previously possible. The scientists hope this advance will lead to many new vaccines, treatments, tools for carbon capture, and sustainable biomaterials.
