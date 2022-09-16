Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Ana rent soars to $2,770 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 20 percent in one yearBeth TorresSanta Ana, CA
Noelle Lenoir to Give 2022 Benazir Bhutto & Ahmed Ispahani Lecture at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
Related
Traffic Collision Impact Traps Passenger for Nearly 1 Hour
San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters worked for approximately an hour to extricate a person trapped in the heavily damaged front passenger area of a minivan after a collision involving parked vehicles early Saturday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched at 1:40 a.m., Sept. 17, to a traffic collision...
Gas leak prompts precautionary evacuation of residences in San Jacinto
A gas line rupture in San Jacinto today prompted a precautionary evacuation of multiple residences in a neighborhood just north of Highway 74.
DETOUR AHEAD: Stretch of 91 Freeway closed for construction this weekend
Known for its uneven, bumpy roads, congested traffic, and constant construction, the 91 Freeway will test Southern California drivers this weekend as a nearly 4-mile stretch of road shuts down for repairs.
Overturned Semi-Trailer Involves Multiple Vehicles on 10 Freeway in Fontana
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to an overturned semi-trailer with multiple vehicles involved on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Sierra Avenue in the city of Fontana on Sunday, Sept. 18, around 2:35 a.m. Once officers and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 11:26… Read more "Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision"
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
Driver, Ejected Infant in Critical Condition After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: One adult was briefly trapped and an infant ejected from a vehicle involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota Camry Sunday, Sept. 18, around 8:50 p.m. on the 13900 block of West Terra Bella Street in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dramatic video captures moment powerful mudslide rushes past Forest Falls home
Dramatic new doorbell video illustrates just how powerful last week's storm was in San Bernardino County.
Driver Transported to Hospital After Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Newhall California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics received a call around 10:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, for a solo vehicle rollover crash with one occupant who was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway under the 14 Freeway. The driver lost control...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area.
Two hurt, one seriously, in rollover wreck on I-15 in Elsinore
Two people were injured, one critically, in a rollover crash today on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. The wreck happened about 11:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Minthorn Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide
Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia
Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
DUI Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash Takes Out Signal Light Pole, Traps Driver
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver was trapped after a single-vehicle rollover crash that knocked down a signal light pole at an intersection near an air force facility in the city of Pomona Thursday night, Sept. 15. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from Palmdale station and Los Angeles...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
KTLA.com
Dozens of structures damaged or destroyed by mudslides and flooding in San Bernardino County
Authorities have determined that nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week. San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”. In Forest...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0