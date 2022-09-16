Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs are also...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Amazon and Water.org Extend Partnership to Provide Access to Safe Water for 100 Million People
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Water.org today announced a partnership to help launch the Water.org Water & Climate Fund focused on climate-resilient water and sanitation solutions that will result in lasting access for 100 million people across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In addition to launching this fund, Amazon’s $10 million contribution will directly empower 1 million people with water access by 2025, providing 3 billion liters of water per year in areas facing water scarcity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005788/en/ At the 2022 Climate Week NYC Leaders’ Reception, Amazon’s Kara Hurst (Vice President of Worldwide Sustainability) and Sally Fouts (Head of the Climate Pledge) and Gary White and Matt Damon (Co-founders of Water.org and WaterEquity) announce a partnership to provide access to safe water for 100 million people. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kia Corp to produce electric vehicles in the U.S. from 2024 - reports
SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Kia Corp (000270.KS) is expected to produce electric vehicles in the United States from 2024, South Korean media Maeil Business Newspaper and TV channel SBS reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified auto industry source.
