Read full article on original website
Related
Category 4 Hurricane Fiona approaches Bermuda, creates swells that could affect U.S.
Hurricane Fiona, which is a major Category 4 storm, is headed for Bermuda on Thursday and is expected to bring severe winds and rain to the island, forecasters said.
Desalinating seawater sounds easy, but there are cheaper and more sustainable ways to meet people's water needs
Coastal urban centers around the world are urgently looking for new, sustainable water sources as their local supplies become less reliable. In the U.S., the issue is especially pressing in California, which is coping with a record-setting, multidecadal drought. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently released a US$8 billion plan for coping with a shrinking water supply. Along with water conservation, storage and recycling, it includes desalination of more seawater. Ocean desalination, which turns salt water into fresh, clean water, has an intuitive appeal as a water supply strategy for coastal cities. The raw supply of salt water is virtually unlimited and reliable. Ocean...
Comments / 0