Cosby football relishing fundamental work before Cloudland prep

COSBY — With a bye on Friday night, Kevin Hall’s Cosby team went back to the basics this week.

“We’ve had a couple days of film and fundamentals,” he said. “Just getting some rest. We’ve got some kids that are banged up and sore, and really a good week to heal up.”

The Eagles will need all hands on deck next week, as they will welcome Cloudland to Virgil Ball Stadium for a Region 1 matchup next Friday night.

“Not any real injuries at all,” he reiterated. “Just our main dudes that are in there all the time and sore. Bruised this, that and the other, maybe a sore ankle or knee. But we’re really trying to care of all that and get ready for a really important week next week.”

Hall did note the Eagles’ mood on Monday, saying “it was a little mopey” after their 28-27 loss against Red Boiling Springs.

But he said the team bounced back with solid practices throughout the week, focusing on light work with spirits raised and fundamentals squared away.

He also added that the players haven’t watched film of Cloudland yet, but that the coaches have.

And this year, Hall’s expectations of the Highlanders are no different than they have been before.

“Heavy run game, physical, downhill football. That’s what Cloudland’s always done,” he said. “Since I’ve been here, they’ve had four or five different coaches. No matter who coaches them, it’s a hard-nosed, downhill-running football team.”

After finishing this week of rest, the Eagles will look toward that rivalry matchup that is set for Friday evening at Cosby.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.