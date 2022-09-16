Cosby soccer showcases team effort, beats Pigeon Forge in first district outing this season

The last time Tim Moss addressed his Cosby soccer team’s performance, the Lady Eagles had just dropped an in-county rivalry matchup to Cocke County.

After that night’s 2-1 loss, Moss said his team “played as individuals” and lacked the “fire” he’d grown used to this season.

Fast forward nine days — and things are back on track following Cosby’s first district match this season.

After Pigeon Forge took a 1-0 lead late in Thursday’s first half, the Lady Eagles blitzed early and often in the final 40 minutes for a 2-1 win.

Chloe Hance notched an equalizer with an assist from Kaymen Moss, and Ali Smith scored an unassisted go-ahead goal with 11 minutes remaining.

Ariel Ottinger kept the Lady Tigers at bay with what Moss called an “outstanding” night of goal keeping. She totaled 18 saves, reinforcing the progress she has made in the net this season.

“The girls played stellar team soccer (Thursday,” Moss said. “The passing, communication, and movement were all at a high level.”

He also noted that the team needed very little instruction at the half, adding that the Lady Eagles “knew they earned that win” by the final horn.

“I could not be more proud of how the girls played individually and as a team,” he said.

Up next, Cosby will host Cherokee on Senior Night on September 20th.

The Lady Eagles will close the regular season with district matchups against Gatlinburg-Pittman (Sept. 22) and Alcoa (Sept. 27) before facing Grainger County on September 29th.

Kickoff for each of those matches is slated for 6:30 p.m., and each one will be held at Cosby’s Virgil Ball Stadium.