ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Cosby soccer showcases team effort, beats Pigeon Forge in first district outing this season

By By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0JKc_0hy1OWK600

The last time Tim Moss addressed his Cosby soccer team’s performance, the Lady Eagles had just dropped an in-county rivalry matchup to Cocke County.

After that night’s 2-1 loss, Moss said his team “played as individuals” and lacked the “fire” he’d grown used to this season.

Fast forward nine days — and things are back on track following Cosby’s first district match this season.

After Pigeon Forge took a 1-0 lead late in Thursday’s first half, the Lady Eagles blitzed early and often in the final 40 minutes for a 2-1 win.

Chloe Hance notched an equalizer with an assist from Kaymen Moss, and Ali Smith scored an unassisted go-ahead goal with 11 minutes remaining.

Ariel Ottinger kept the Lady Tigers at bay with what Moss called an “outstanding” night of goal keeping. She totaled 18 saves, reinforcing the progress she has made in the net this season.

“The girls played stellar team soccer (Thursday,” Moss said. “The passing, communication, and movement were all at a high level.”

He also noted that the team needed very little instruction at the half, adding that the Lady Eagles “knew they earned that win” by the final horn.

“I could not be more proud of how the girls played individually and as a team,” he said.

Up next, Cosby will host Cherokee on Senior Night on September 20th.

The Lady Eagles will close the regular season with district matchups against Gatlinburg-Pittman (Sept. 22) and Alcoa (Sept. 27) before facing Grainger County on September 29th.

Kickoff for each of those matches is slated for 6:30 p.m., and each one will be held at Cosby’s Virgil Ball Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Pigeon Forge, TN
Sports
Cosby, TN
Sports
City
Alcoa, TN
City
Cosby, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Smith
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
694
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy