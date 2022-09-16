Read full article on original website
First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
WITN
An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local archaeologists break ground to unknown Downtown Wilmington history
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens have broken grounds into the unknown history of Downtown Wilmington. The Public Archelogy Corps group has been digging at a site in Downtown Wilmington located on front street between Henderson and Quince Alleys every...
Much-needed new traffic light coming to Swansboro
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A new traffic light is coming to one busy road in Eastern North Carolina. NCDOT officials told 9OYS they plan to add one to Queens Creek Road in front of Swansboro High School. Residents said the road becomes congested during school arrival and dismissal times so they’re hoping this can help […]
wcti12.com
Trailer reported stolen in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department requested the publics help in locating a missing trailer. The trailer was reported stolen between Saturday and Monday morning. The trailer is described as a black 7x14 dump trailer with built in wooden panels along the sides. The license...
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
wcti12.com
One dead in Swansboro house fire
A weekend house fire left one woman dead in Swansboro. Swansboro Fire Chief, David Degnan said the fire department responded to a structure fire around 5:40 on Friday night at 112 Oyster Bay Road. Victor Gamble, a man living in the area, said he and his wife were on their...
Young North Carolina man dies after truck flips in crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
wcti12.com
Kinston Fire Department offers tips on car seat safety
KINSTON, Lenoir County — According to the CDC, nearly 30 percent of small children are not buckled into their car seat correctly. Kinston first responders did their part to change that on Monday. Kinston’s Department of Fire and Rescue said these safety checks help parents to know what seat...
wcti12.com
The Blitz: High school football week five highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — In tonight's premiere matchup, New Bern traveled to take on Havelock. The Bears didn't give up a single point, shutting out Havelock 27-0. Jacksonville hosted the Ramparts, but couldn't get the win. J.H. Rose won 34-26. South Central hit the road to Jacksonville, where...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
Oates retires after 30 years
A well-known name locally, Chris Oates of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office retired at the beginning of this month after 30 years of s
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Grand Prix brings speed, power; charitable proceeds go to Sidney Dive Team
MOREHEAD CITY — County powerboat enthusiasts got a treat last weekend when the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix brought 34 state-of-the-art racing vessels to its waters. Boats ranging from 20-foot single-outboards with open cockpits to the Jack’s Waterfront 46-foot, all-white Skater with twin 1550 Bowers Performance engines dotted the race village around the downtown bar.
WITN
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Former KFC could soon be ABC
While speculation has been running high about what would happen to the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building on N.C. 24 just outside of Warsaw a
WITN
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
WITN
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
