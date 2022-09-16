Read full article on original website
'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Criticizes Queen Elizabeth II For Crown Of 'Pillaged' Jewels
When Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96 in her Scottish residence of Balmoral, thousands of Brits took to the streets in mourning. Not all were as grief-stricken as Daniel Craig, however, as “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind viewers on Friday. “She wore...
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Kate Middleton steps up to host world leaders with King Charles, Prince William and Queen Camilla
STATELY Kate turned skilful diplomat yesterday — charming world leaders at Buckingham Palace. The Princess of Wales put in a faultless performance alongside husband William as the couple helped welcome dignitaries attending the Queen’s funeral tomorrow. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla put on the lunch and reception...
Body Language Expert Thinks Meghan Markle Is ‘Afraid’ of Kate Middleton
According to one body language expert Meghan Markle appears to be "afraid" when she's around Kate Middleton. Here's what the expert said.
Fox News
The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire
During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin also went so far...
Marie Claire
How to Watch the Queen's Funeral From the U.S.
On September 8, at the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by family. The Queen's passing marked the end of a 70-year-long reign, the longest in British history, and now mourners are looking ahead to the Queen’s funeral, which will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Why Some People From Ireland, India Are Celebrating Queen's Death
People in former British colonies were quick to point out the monarchy's role in the subjugation of their countries.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Prince William Confronted by Member of the Public About Harry’s Birthday
Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
Sharon Osbourne Urges Prince Harry to ‘Come Home’ to Rejoin the Royal Family
Sharon Osbourne is someone who never shies away from sharing her opinion, so she was happy to give her thoughts on the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. The answer really isn’t surprising since she and husband Ozzy Osbourne are moving back to the UK in early 2023, but it might not be advice the Duke of Sussex is looking for.
The People Refusing To Mourn Queen Elizabeth's Death, and Why
Despite heartfelt tributes and widespread sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, many people are refusing to mourn her passing. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said. She was 96 and had reigned for seven decades. Her son, King Charles III, has suceeded her as Britain's monarch.
Harry, William, and Charles Are Still Feuding—Not Reuniting
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. That Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was so intricately planned for decades in advance that it would run like clockwork has long been a cliché of British Establishment life.
Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall
The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
US Magazine
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
The Queen's Upcoming Funeral Has Americans Saying The Same Thing
Though the news of Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death has affected people worldwide, British citizens are likely feeling the most grief. For many, Her Majesty was the only monarch they've ever known, and she represented grace, dignity, and duty to the United Kingdom. Countless Brits looked up to the longest-serving British monarch (via NBC News). Thousands have already flocked to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the queen, and to place flowers as an homage to Her Majesty. A record number of people even waited to see the queen's coffin (via CNN).
Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple sells out in stores following her death
Dubonet, a wine-based aperitif in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, is selling out fast as fans are using the beverage to pay tribute to the late monarch.The blends of wine, sold at different stores in the UK and Australia, is known as one of two major parts of the Queen’s go-to cocktail. The second part of it is gin.Over the weekend, sales for Dubonnet at Australia’s larger retailer went up by 465 per cent when compared to a typical seven-day week, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.During an interview with the publication, Tim Caroll, the director of buying...
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Being our prince’ is where Harry belongs
Sharon Osbourne was happy to see Prince Harry reunite with his brother, Prince William, following the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “To see them walking side by side, it just brings back [memories]. I look at Harry and think, ‘This is where you belong. The people really want you to come home, this is where you belong, being our prince,’” Osbourne told Extra in an interview published Thursday.
Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace - OLD
The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral.Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.She was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon.They sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.Ms Zelenska earlier visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
